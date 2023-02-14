Katrina Kaif Admits To Checking Her Partner's Phone; Vicky Kaushal Are You Listening?

While it's Valentine’s Day for all, Katrina Kaif just had a memorable Galentine’s Day with her girl gang- actress Mini Mathur and filmmaker Karishma Kohli. And the trio indulged in a fun “Never Have I Ever Session”. The clip opens with Katrina Kaif welcoming her pals for a Galentine get-together and they make some serious revelations as they go on with their Never Have I Ever edition. The trio ate a spoonful of cake every time they made a confession. While the hilarious session revealed fun facts about each one of them, the interner’s attention was caught by Katrina confessing that she “snooped” into her partner’s phone.

While sharing the video, Mini wrote in the caption, “Galentines over Valentines any day!! Never have I ever been with my dearest girls Katrina Kaif and Karishma Kohli.” After finishing her question, Katrina Kaif was quick to confess that she has done it in the past and also schooled everyone on why they shouldn’t do it. As soon as the Phone Bhoot actress revealed that she had snooped on her partner’s phone, Mini quipped, “Vicky change your password,” which is exactly when Katrina interrupted her saying that she has done it in her “less wiser days" before eating a spoonful of cake. She said, “No, I have done it in my less wiser days. Now that I am more wise, I will never, never, ever, ever do it again. Even if someone opens the phone and keeps it beside me, I will not look.”

Next, the question was about if they ever faked an injury to get out of the situation. Responding to the same, Katrina revealed that she faked an injury, while she was filming for her 2009 film New York. Mini, on the other hand, revealed that she does this all the time to sneak in excess baggage or to avoid carrying her luggage at airports. Then, the trio discussed if they ever googled themselves, and all three confessed to doing it at the same time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the horror comedy Phone Bhoot, which also featured Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Next, she will be seen in the third sequel of Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise. Katrina also has Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, with Vijay Sethupathi.

