Katrina Kaif And Radikaa Sarathkumar's Leaked Pics From Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas Go Viral

Pictures from the sets of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s new movie Merry Christmas have leaked online. The film, directed by Sriram Raghavan, also stars Radikaa Sarathkumar in a pivotal role. In the photos that have hit the internet, Katrina was seen sharing a scene with Radikaa while Vijay was missing. In the scene, Katrina was dressed in a short floral dress while Radikaa was wearing a police uniform.

The pictures show them holding papers in their hands, presumably their lines and rehearsing for the scene. The pictures have gone viral with several fan clubs sharing the pictures.

Katrina began filming for Merry Christmas in March. She took to her official social media handle to share a photo from the set featuring the clapboard. She did not caption the post but fans were elated at the announcement and took to the comment section to drop heart emojis.

Merry Christmas was officially confirmed in December 2021, shortly after Katrina married Vicky Kaushal, with a photo on Instagram with the director Sriram Raghavan and producer Ramesh Taurani. A couple of months ago, Katrina took to social media to share a photo with the team and wrote, “New Beginnings 💛.BACK ON SET 🎥 with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! 🎄."

She added, “I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it’s an honor to be directed by him. . Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox." This her first project with the Tamil actor and the filmmaker.

Besides Merry Christmas, Katrina also has Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the pipeline. Katrina will also return to the Tiger series with Tiger 3. She reunites with Salman Khan for the movie.

