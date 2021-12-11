Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Are Madly in Love in These Breathtaking Pics from Haldi Ceremony

After weeks of speculation, Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal finally tied the knot on December 9. The star couple and their closest family and friends gathered in the picturesque city of Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan to host a three-day wedding spectacular, all beginning on Tuesday (December 7).

After sharing a series of stunning pics from their dreamy wedding, the newlyweds have now posted a bunch of breathtaking photos from their Haldi ceremony. Sharing the photos with fans on Instagram, the couple wrote, “Shukr. Sabr. Khushi. (Grateful. Patience. Happiness)." In the pictures, Katrina and Vicky are all smiles as they apply Haldi to each other. In one of the pics, the couple is seen holding hands as they enjoy the moment.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding was largely a lavish and private affair with heavily guarded wedding venue making it difficult for the media to report much to the fans. Katrina opted for a red bridal lehnga, while Vicky wore an ivory sherwani, both designed by celebrity favourite fashion designer Sabyasachi.

“Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together," the duo captioned their wedding pictures on their respective Instagram accounts.

Katrina Kaif, 38, and Vicky Kaushal, 33, had been dating for about two years. While the arrangements and guest list for the wedding was closely guarded, close friends and colleagues of the couple, including Katrina’s frequent collaborator filmmaker Kabir Khan, his actor wife Mini Mathur, director Vijay Krishna Achara of Dhoom 3 and Thugs of Hindostan fame, actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are among those attending the wedding.

