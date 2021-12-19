Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Arrive at Juhu House for Puja, Fan Wishes Them 'Great Life Ahead'

Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are settling in well in their married lives. Earlier in the day, the Bollywood actors were seen arriving at their new house for the house warming ceremony. They were also accompanied by their close family members. They were clicked outside their Juhu apartment by paparazzi, who shared the videos on social media. A Priest was also seen arriving for the ceremony. The couple recently returned from their honeymoon.

Take a look at the videos:

Fans took to the comment section to wish VicKat a good life. One user wrote, “Wishing them great life ahead ❤️", while another wrote, “God bless them ✝️️❤️❤️☯️☯️".

Katrina and Vicky are going to have Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli as their neighbours. After their marriage, her Zero co-star had taken to her Instagram Story section to welcome her neighbour.

Anushka Sharma wrote in her Instagram story: “Congratulations to both of you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding. Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds."

News18.com earlier revealed that Katrina would be doing her grihapravesh at the new pad which Vicky has rented in Juhu’s Rajmahal, an ultra-luxurious building. Kaushal rented the 8th floor of the apartment back in July this year.

A source revealed to us, “Vicky decided to move out of his parents’ house located in Andheri earlier this year. He along with Kaif rented a place in Juhu where they will be paying a rent of Rs 8 lakhs per month. After marriage, the two actors will move into their new home and that is where Kaif is expected to do her grihapravesh rituals after the marriage. The two families are going to be present for the ceremony which is expected to take place next week. The preparations for the ceremony are already underway in Mumbai."

