Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Make First Public Appearance as Married Couple in Mumbai

Bollywood’s latest newlywed couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted back in Mumbai after the their big fat wedding in Rajasthan last week. The actors made their first public appearance as a married couple as they returned to Mumbai on Tuesday. New bride Katrina wore a pink salwar suit, with vermillion on her parting and red choodas adorning her hands. Husband Vicky Kaushal kept it simple in a white shirt and grey trousers.

The couple happily posed for the paps and waved to them as they appeared hand-in-hand, looking every bit like a much-in-love newly married pair.

This their first appearance as a couple in public, as Vicky and Katrina never confirmed their relationship in public. They would attend events separately and never pose together ever since rumours of them dating began. Although rumours of their wedding had started several days in advance, the couple never confirmed it officially.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding ceremony was held over three days at the Six Senses resort in Fort Barwara, located 120 kms from Jaipur, Rajasthan. They kept the celebrations private, with no phones allowed at the venue. Fans and media got a glimpse of the couple after they shared photos of the wedding on their respective social media handles.

Very few Bollywood celebs, including Neha Dhupia and Mini Mathur, attended Katrina’s wedding. It is said that Katrina and Vicky will be hosting a reception in Mumbai for their industry friends and invites have been sent out.

