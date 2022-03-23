Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Got Their Marriage Registered On This Date, Details Inside

A couple of days ago, pictures of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s dinner date with their family members had gone viral. Well, they actually had a very special reason to celebrate. If a recent report in Pinkvilla is anything to go by, then the celebrity couple, who had a traditional wedding in December last year, had their wedding legalized on Saturday, March 19. The report states that the newlyweds visited the court on Saturday and completed all formalities and got their wedding registered in the presence of their family members.

Later, both the families went out for dinner. Katrina’s mother Suzanne Turquotte, Vicky’s parents and his brother Sunny Kaushal joined the couple.

Last week, Katrina and Vicky were also clicked at Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta’s birthday bash. The couple looked like the ultimate power couple as they arrived together for the party on Thursday night. The event marked Vicky and Katrina’s first joint appearance at any event after marriage.

The couple also had a bash at their first Holi celebration as husband and wife. Katrina was seen posing with her in-laws. In the pictures, the family members were seen smeared with red colour while they posed for the picture. Vicky’s mother lovingly placed her hand on Katrina’s face and held her bahu close as the Uri star took a picture. Vicky’s father Sham Kaushal and brother Sunny posed behind the women.

Meanwhile, the traditional wedding of VicKat took place on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur. It was an intimate affair with only family members and close industry friends in attendance. After their wedding, they flew off to an undisclosed place for their honeymoon. The actress had shared

Katrina Kaif, 38, and Vicky Kaushal, 33, had been dating for about two years. While the arrangements and guest list for the wedding were closely guarded, close friends and colleagues of the couple, including Katrina’s frequent collaborator filmmaker Kabir Khan, his actor wife Mini Mathur, director Vijay Krishna Achara of Dhoom 3 and Thugs of Hindostan fame, actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are among those who attended the wedding.

