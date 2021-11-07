Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Had Roka Ceremony at Kabir Khan's House on Diwali: Report

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been in the news since rumours that they are planning to get married in December started doing rounds. The duo reportedly had a Roka ceremony at director Kabir Khan’s residence in Mumbai on Diwali day.

“Since the Diwali dates were auspicious muhurat, the families decided to go ahead with the ceremony. Kabir and Mini are almost like family to Katrina and they were the most gracious hosts," a source revealed to India Today. Kabir and Katrina have worked together in films like New York, Ek Tha Tiger, and Phantom.

Another report in ETimes suggested that Vicky and Katrina opted to travel in different cars to avoid the paparazzi and media attention. The ceremony was an intimate affair with only close family members by the couple’s side. Katrina’s mother, Suzanne Turquoette, her sister, Isabelle Kaif and Vicky’s parents, Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal, and brother Sunny Kaushal were present at the ceremony.

It’s being reported that Vicky and Katrina’s wedding festivities will take place between December 7 and December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, located just 30 minutes away from Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. The bride and groom are expected to wear Sabyasachi outfits.

Additionally, it is being said that Katrina will be taking a long break before her wedding for all the preparations. She is currently busy with the promotions of her film Sooryavanshi along with Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty.

Meanwhile, Vicky is currently basking in the success of ‘Sardar Udham’. He will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming biopic on Sam Manekshaw, who was the chief of the Indian Army during the India-Pakistan 1971 war.

