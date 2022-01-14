Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Hug Each Other Tightly as They Celebrate Their First Lohri Together; See Pics

Newly-wed couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their first Lohri after their marriage and took to social media to share those love-filled pictures. In the first picture shared by Katrina on Instagram, she can be seen standing with Vicky, who has his arms around her, in front of a huge bonfire. The second picture is a blurry closeup of theirs and in the third one, they are seen laughing in each other’s arms. Take a look at the photos:

Advertisement

Vicky, too, shared one of the photos on his Instagram handle.

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, Lohri falls in the month of Paush and is generally celebrated on January 13. Lohri marks the end of winter and is celebrated across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and other North Indian states. Lohri is also celebrated in Jammu since Mughal times.

Meanwhile, the couple recently completed one month of their marital bliss. Both Vicky and Katrina took to their respective social media handles to write appreciation posts for each other.

Currently, the couple is staying in their newly constructed pad in Mumbai. They are neighbours to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

Speaking of movies, Vicky was last seen in biographical drama Sardar Udham, helmed by Shoojit Sircar. Up next, the actor will be seen in another biopic based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. He will play the role of the Mahabharata character Ashwatthama in his next collaboration with Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar. Other projects lined up in his kitty include The Great Indian Family, Govinda Naam Mera, and Takht.

Katrina, on the other hand, was last seen in Sooryavanshi. She is currently working on Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and will also be seen in Phone Bhoot and Merry Christmas.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.