Have Mercy! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Raise Temperatures With Their Sexy Pool Pic

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal kickstart the weekend on a hot note! The Tiger 3 actress took to Instagram and shared a steamy picture of her and her actor-husband in which they were seen enjoying some pool time. In the picture, Katrina was seen wearing a white swimsuit while she held a shirtless Vicky close to her.

The couple stared at the camera, oozing oophm. Sharing the picture, Katrina wrote, “Me and mine." The picture received love from many fans. The comments section was filled with heart and fire emojis while a few confessed they were jealous of the couple.

Advertisement

Singer Raja Kumari wrote, “Perfection blessings to you both." “Ohho what a morning," wrote a fan. “M sooo jealous," added another. “Dill le gayi yaar ye photo," a third fan added.

Katrina and Vicky had an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan in December. Only their families and their closest friends were invited to the wedding ceremony. Speaking with Hello India Magazine, Vicky mentioned he is fortunate to find a life partner in Katrina. The Uri actor called Katrina ‘wise and intelligent’ and added that he learns a lot from his wife. “Katrina is a great influence in every aspect of my life. I’m very fortunate to have found a life partner in her because she’s an extremely wise, intelligent and compassionate person. I learn a lot from her every single day," Vicky said.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has numerous movies in the pipeline. Vicky will soon be seen in Sam Bahadur, which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. He also has Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar and The Immortal Ashwatthama. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif will be seen in Merry Christmas Vijay Sethupathi, Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.