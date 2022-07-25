Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Receive Death Threats on Social Media, Case Registered by Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police have registered a case against an unidentified man and initiated investigation for allegedly making life threats to actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal through social media. A case has been registered at Santacruz Police Station, the police said.

The threat to the actor couple is said to have been given on Instagram. The user used an unidentified account to make the threat, which is now being probed. The IP address of the user is being tracked. As of now, a case against the unknown person/persons (unidentified) has been registered.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have recently come back from their Maldives trip. The actress flew off to the picturesque nation with her actor-hubby Vicky to ring in her 39th birthday.

The Bollywood couple seems to be the latest addition in a long line of celebrities who have received death threats lately.

In June 2022, Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan received a death threat through a letter. It read that the father-son duo would meet the fate of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in May. After the letter, the ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ actor’s security had been enhanced. He has also reportedly applied for a gun license for his safety.

Earlier this month, Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed had posted that she had received death threats on Instagram and wanted to register a complaint with the police.

