Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to Have Grand Wedding on 9th December, This Many Guests to Arrive

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif might have denied all wedding rumours but that did not stop fans from speculating and looking forward to their reportedly December wedding. And with all the new details coming in every day, it is hard to not get excited about the rumoured Bollywood couple. If a report in Pinkvilla is anything to go by then Vicky and Katrina’s fans have a huge reason to be excited as a source close to the actress has told the portal that they will get married on December 9.

It was earlier reported that the actors are planning to hold the celebrations at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The source added that it is going to be an evening Hindu wedding with their family members and close ones in attendance. The entertainment portal also reported that Katrina and Vicky’s teams are busy booking the air tickets and managing accommodation for all the guests that will arrive for their big day.

As per reports, 200 guests are supposed to attend the wedding.

According to reports, the couple, before leaving for Rajasthan for their wedding functions, will do a court marriage in Mumbai. Both the stars are busy in their wedding preparations as well as movies right now. It seems that due to their work commitments, the couple will remain busy after the wedding as well.

The speculation about their impending wedding went into overdrive after Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted at celebrity manager Reshma Shetty’s office together on Diwali. They reportedly had a Roka ceremony on Diwali at director Kabir Khan’s house. It was reportedly an intimate affair with only close family members by the couple’s side. Katrina’s mother, Suzanne Turquoette, her sister, Isabelle Kaif and Vicky’s parents, Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal, and brother Sunny Kaushal were present at the ceremony.

