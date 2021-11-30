Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to Live Separately from Parents After Marriage?

The news space is filled with updates on the much speculated Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding. Be it their outfits, the guest list or the choreographers for the wedding, everything is making sensational news. There has been no official confirmation on the nuptials. Recently, Vicky's cousin sister Dr Upasana Vohra even rubbished the reports saying these are merely rumours and the two actors have no such plans as of yet.

Now, according to a new report, a very senior member of the Vicky's family is not happy with the wedding and doesn’t want Katrina Kaif to become the bahu, (daughter in law) of the Kaushal family.

As per Bollywood Life, this particular family member has done all that they could to not let this marriage happen. The person in question has also decided to give a skip to all the preparations from the wedding.

Other family members of the Kaushal family although are planning to go ahead with the wedding. They have tried their best to convince this family member but to no avail. Now for this reason, the duo has decided to live separately in another house after marriage, taking an exit from Vicky’s paternal home.

Meanwhile Vicky Kaushal had been clicked outside at Katrina Kaif’s residence.

It was reported that on Nov 5, Katrina and Vicky had a hush-hush Roka ceremony, which was hosted at filmmaker Kabir Khan’s place.

It was reported a day ago that due to the new Omicron variant, the lovebirds have reduced the number of guests in the wedding list. It had been reported that Farah Khan and Karan Johar were choreographing the duo’s wedding. More than 40 hotels have been booked around Ranthambore for the marriage celebrations. They are tying the knot on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a luxurious resort located in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

