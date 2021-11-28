Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to Attend with Vamika?

As the rumoured wedding date of Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal nears, reports are surfacing as to who all are going to attend the royal event in Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara.

Latest news comes in that celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are on the guest list with their daughter Vamika and are expected to attend as well. The invites for Katrina and Vicky’s big day have also been sent out to Virat and Anushka, as per Bollywood Life. Katrina and Anushka have worked in two films together: Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero. Both co-starred Shah Rukh Khan, who is also said to be attending Vicky and Katrina’s wedding between Dec 7 and 12.

Earlier, news claimed that director Shashank Khaitan, who is helming Vicky’s next Govinda Mera Namm opposite Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar will be one of the guests and that Farah Khan and Karan Johar will be choreographing for the Sangeet ceremonies.

“Directors Farah Khan and Zoya Akhtar are expected to attend as part of Katrina’s entourage. While Karan is expected to choreograph the Sangeet from Vicky’s side. Farah, who is very close to Katrina, will apparently do it from the actress’ side. Shashank is the first wedding guest to be confirmed. He will be taking a brief break from his directorial, Dono Mile Iss Tarah, starring debutant Shanaya Kapoor, to attend the wedding," Pinkvilla quoted a wedding guest as saying.

Though there is no official word from the rumoured couple yet on their wedding, it has also been reported that official announcement will soon be made and news will be shared with the fans and media.

Katrina next features in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

