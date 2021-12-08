Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Bride Gets Taste of Punjabi Culture at Ladies-only Function

The pre-wedding functions of Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif began on Tuesday with the sangeet ceremony. The respective families and friends of the bride and groom reached Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on Monday.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the theme for the couple’s sangeet ceremony was blingy and the playlist for the event included traditional Punjabi music. Paparazzi had spotted veteran Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan along with his wife Manjeet Maan at the airport. Gurdas is a close friend of Vicky’s father Sham Kaushal and has been invited to the wedding as a guest and not as a performer, reported Pinkvilla. However, one can expect the Punjabi folk artist to add his own traditional touch to the wedding festivities.

It has also been reported that Vicky and Katrina’s sangeet included both sides delivering their respective performances. According to Pinkvilla, friends and family from both the sides of the bride and groom had been practising for their respective performances. The sangeet ceremony was based on a dance-off-esque event with the groom's side competing with the bride’s side on stage. It was also reported that one of the performances included Vicky and Katrina as well. Katrina’s popular track Teri Ore from the movie Singh is King was expected to be one of the songs on which the couple would have performed together.

Meanwhile, Bollywood Life reported that Vicky’s mother Veena Kaushal arranged a more intimate and traditional women-only function on Tuesday. The report quoted a source who mentioned that Veena wanted to do something more intimate and special, so she organised a small Ladies Sangeet ceremony following the typical traditional Punjabi style. The report also added that there were dholkis played by women from Vicky’s side and they sang some Punjabi folk songs on the themes of marriage, married life and the life that lies ahead for the young couple. Bollywood Life reported that Katrina also danced a little to the Punjabi songs on dholki beats and was seen smiling throughout.

