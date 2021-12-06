Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Complaint Filed for Allegedly Blocking Way to Temple

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s big fat Indian wedding festivities are currently underway at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. While the bride and groom’s families and guests seem to be arriving at the venue, a complaint has reportedly been filed against the actors. Six Senses Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur district, is also known as Chauth Ka Barwara. The location is famous for Chauth Mata Mandir. According to ZEE Rajasthan, the way to the mandir has been blocked because of the wedding.

A complaint has been filed against them, with the complainant demanding that the way to mandir should be kept open for the devotees. Advocate Netrabindu Singh Jadaun has filed a complaint against Vicky, Katrina, the hotel manager and the district collector, according to the complaint.

On Monday, Vicky and Katrina left Mumbai for Rajasthan. The couple were clicked at the airport as they made their way to the wedding venue. Katrina’s family has also reached Rajasthan.

Earlier, a meeting was conducted between District Collector Rajendra Kishan, superintendent of police Rajesh Singh, ADM Suraj Singh Negi, and representatives of the event company to discuss the security arrangements around Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s high-profile wedding.

