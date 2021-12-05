Katrina and Vicky Wedding: Groom to Arrive in Chariot of 7 White Horses, Royal 'Mandap' Prepared?

The preparations for the destination wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are on in full swing. According to the source close to the development, the wedding festivities starting with sangeet, mehendi followed by the marriage ceremony — will be held from December 7 to 9 in Rajasthan.

Earlier, Sawai Madhopur district collector Rajendra Kishan confirmed a meeting of the district administration officials to discuss the law-and-order arrangements for four days during the celebrity wedding. Keeping in view the coronavirus pandemic situation, Kishan also said directions have been given that all guests should have got both the doses of vaccination.

As new details continue to surface, according to reports, Vicky will be making a grand entry with his baraat. He will be making a traditional entry on a horse but on a bigger scale. Seven white horses will be selected for his grand entry on the day of the wedding ceremony. It has also been reported that a royal mandap has been specially designed for the bride and groom-to-be.

Their wedding is going to be a private, intimate affair with only immediate family and close friends in attendance. The couple is excited to share their joy with their friends and well-wishers in the industry too. They (couple) will be hosting a celebration for the industry at a much later date, a source said. The wedding will reportedly be held at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Chauth Ka Barwara town of Sawai Madhopur.

After tying the knot, Katrina will resume work as she begins shoot of Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi. The movie is directed by Sriram Raghavan.

