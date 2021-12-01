Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Is Happening, Confirms Gajraj Rao in Viral Post

The fervour surrounding Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s rumoured wedding continues to grow each day, as reports of lavish ceremonies circulate. Even though the couple hasn’t confirmed anything yet, it seems their wedding is indeed happening, according to Gajraj Rao’s viral Instagram post.

Reacting to a piece of news about ‘mobile ban’ at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s rumoured wedding, Gajraj Rao took to his Instagram stories and wrote alongside it jokingly, “Selfie nahi lene dega, to main nahi aa raha byah main…(If I won’t be allowed to take a selfie then I’m not coming to the wedding)." He accompanied the post with a sad face emoji and also tagged Vicky in the post.

According to a fresh report in BollywoodLife.com, Katrina and Vicky’s wedding guests will be assigned secret codes which will allow them entry to the wedding venue and festivities; even hotel rooms will only be accessible via a code. The Bollywood actors are set to tie the knot on December 9 and the entire grand wedding celebration will be held over 7th, 8th and 9th December at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

The speculation about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s impending wedding went into overdrive after the duo was spotted at celebrity manager Reshma Shetty’s office together on Diwali. The couple reportedly had a Roka ceremony at director Kabir Khan’s house on Diwali day. It was reportedly an intimate affair with only close family members by the couple’s side. Katrina’s mother, Suzanne Turquoette, her sister, Isabelle Kaif and Vicky’s parents, Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal, and brother Sunny Kaushal were said to be present at the ceremony.

