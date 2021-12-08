Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Kangana Ranaut Congratulates Kat for Shattering Gender Stereotypes

Kangana Ranaut is all praise for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal as they are all set to tie the knot this week in Rajasthan. The national award-winning actress shared her take on the Bollywood wedding as she issued a statement on Instagram stories. The 34-year-old actress complimented Katrina for marrying a man younger than her in age. Katrina is five years older than Vicky, who is 33.

Kangana also pointed out how Katrina’s success as a career woman and her age might have been a matter of concern earlier. Congratulating Katrina for shattering the gender stereotypes associated with women and what role they are expected to play, Kangana wrote on Instagram Stories, “Growing up, we heard many stories of successful rich men marrying much younger women.” The actress added, “For women to be more successful than their husband was seen as a major crisis, forget marrying a younger man after a certain age, marriage was impossible for women. Nice to see rich and successful women, leading ladies of the Indian film industry breaking the sexist norms. Kudos to men and women both for redefining gender stereotypes.”

It is not the first time a Bollywood actress is marrying a man younger than her age. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who tied the knot with American singer Nick Jonas in 2018, is ten years older than her spouse. The actress and producer even joked about her age gap with Nick in the recent show on Netflix.

Appearing on The Jonas Brothers’ Family Roast, Priyanka said, “Nick and I have a 10-year age gap, we do. There are many ’90s pop culture references he doesn’t understand, and I have to explain them to him.” Roasting her husband with the next line the actress said, “He teaches me how to use Tik Tok, for example, and I teach him what a successful acting career looks like.”

