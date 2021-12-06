Home / News / Movies / Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding LIVE Updates: VicKat Families to Arrive in Rajasthan Venue Today for Prep
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding LIVE Updates: VicKat Families to Arrive in Rajasthan Venue Today for Prep

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's families will arrive in Rajasthan ahead of wedding day

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding: The Bollywood couple is all set to say 'I Do' in a royal setting in a Rajasthan fort. As many as 120 VIP guests are set to arrive to bless #VicKat on their big day.

Updated: December 06, 2021, 11:13 IST
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding LIVE Updates: Bollywood’s star couple, Katrina and Vicky are all set to take the big step in their lives. Read More

Dec 06, 2021 11:13 IST

Event management company to look after preparations for #VicKat wedding

An event management company has been entrusted with the responsibility of making all the necessary arrangements for the big day.

Dec 06, 2021 11:10 IST

All you need to know about Vicky Kaushal's family

Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal is an acclaimed action director who has worked in many films for many years. Vicky’s younger brother Sunny is also an actor.

Read: Vicky Kaushal Comes From A Bollywood Family; Know All About His Father And Brother

Dec 06, 2021 11:06 IST

Katrina's henna for mehendi ceremony to cost Rs 1 lakh

Sojat Mehendi from Pali, Jodhpur will be sent to Katrina Kaif on her special day, and the henna is worth Rs 1 lakh. The mehendi ceremony will be on Dec 8.

Dec 06, 2021 10:57 IST

Katrina to shoot for this film immediately after marriage

Katrina Kaif is not letting her wedding with Vicky Kaushal come in the way of her work commitments, and will resume shoot for Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi even before her grand reception in Mumbai for film fraternity.

Read: Katrina Kaif to Immediately Resume Shoot for Merry Christmas Post Wedding with Vicky Kaushal | Exclusive

Dec 06, 2021 10:54 IST

Guest list of Katrina and Vicky wedding

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Bollywood guest list for December wedding includes the names of Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Bosco Martis, Shashank Khaitan and others.

Read: Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Bosco Martis and Other Guests Revealed

Dec 06, 2021 10:50 IST

Katrina's brother to be her best man

Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastien Laurent Michael would be her best man, as per report. He is likely to raise a toast and has prepared a speech for Katrina and Vicky’s special day.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Actress’ Brother Sebastien Laurent Michael to Be Her Best Man

Dec 06, 2021 10:44 IST

Secret codes for guests, pic rights of #VicKat wedding sold to a leading magazine?

Guests at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding will reportedly be given secret codes to enter the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Moreover, it has been reported that their wedding pictures have been sold to a leading magazine.

Read: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Secret Codes for Guests, Pic Rights Sold to Leading Magazine?

Dec 06, 2021 10:40 IST

Katrina's ex Ranbir Kapoor not invited to her Rajasthan wedding?

Exes Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif dated for over six years until their breakup in 2015. Reports says she has not invited Ranbir to her wedding with Vicky Kaushal.

Read: Katrina Kaif Won’t Invite Ex Ranbir Kapoor to Her Wedding With Vicky Kaushal?

Dec 06, 2021 10:34 IST

All you need to know about Katrina's sisters and her family

Katrina Kaif has a fairly large family of 7 siblings, out of which 6 are sisters and 1 is a brother.

Read: Katrina Kaif: Know About Seven Siblings of the Actress and Their Parents, Who Are Divorced

Dec 06, 2021 10:31 IST

Will Vicky and Katrina have 2 ceremonies- traditional Hindu and the Christian wedding?

As per report, the main wedding function of Vicky and Katrina will be happening in 2 ways. First one with Indian Rituals of Saat Pheras and then White Wedding. They have also conceptualised the different decors as per theme for both Indian and Western style wedding.

Dec 06, 2021 10:25 IST

Vicky and Katrina want their wedding to be a 'private affair'

Vicky and Katrina have asked their guests to sign on a No photo NDA agreement. It is being said that the fans may not get any glimpse of Vicky and Katrina’s wedding until the official pics are released by the couple.

Dec 06, 2021 10:22 IST

Vicky has been hitting the gym regularly ahead of his wedding

Just a few days before their big fat Indian wedding, Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are hitting the gym to look their best on their big day.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif: This is What Vicky is Up to Before the Wedding?

Dec 06, 2021 10:20 IST

Do you know about the 'national proposal' of Vicky for Katrina?

At a awards show in 2019 that Vicky Kaushal was hosting, he ‘proposed’ to Katrina Kaif on national television saying, “Why don’t you find a like guy like him and marry." When Katrina replied “what", title song of Salman Khan’s movie Mujshe Shaadi Karogi started playing.

The Untold Love Story of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Dec 06, 2021 10:18 IST

Attendees not allowed cell phone at #VicKat wedding?

Reports doing the rounds had suggested that there will be a complete mobile phone ban for the guests in attendance so that photos from the ceremonies are not leaked on social media.

Read: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding: The Truth About Mobile Phone Ban at the Venue

Dec 06, 2021 10:11 IST

Katrina Kaif’s brother, the 'best man' at her wedding, to give a speech at the ceremony

According to report, Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastien Laurent Michael would be her best man. He will raise a toast and has prepared a speech for Katrina and brother-in-law-to-be Vicky Kaushal.

Dec 06, 2021 10:08 IST

Vicky and family arrange food for media personnel stationed outside their Mumbai home

Vicky Kaushal and his family arranged food for the photographers stationed outside their home as wedding festivities have begun in Mumbai on Sunday evening.

Read: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Groom-to-be’s Thoughtful Gesture for the Paparazzi

Dec 06, 2021 10:07 IST

All you need to know about Katrina Kaif

We bring all the information you need to know about top Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif.

Read: Katrina Kaif: Actress Answers Most Googled Question About Her. How To Pronounce Your Name?

Dec 06, 2021 10:04 IST

Katrina and family set for departure for destination wedding

A video from outside Katrina’s residence shows the luggage of the actress and her family members being loaded on to cars as they prepped for Rajasthan departure where the wedding will take place.

Dec 06, 2021 10:01 IST

Katrina and family visit Vicky's Mumbai residence for wedding prep

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Bollywood actress was spotted visiting the would-be-groom’s house with her mother and siblings.

Read: Katrina Kaif Spotted Visiting Vicky Kaushal’s House with Mother, Looks Resplendent in a Saree

Dec 06, 2021 05:25 IST

Dec 06, 2021 05:24 IST

Know more about Vicky and Katrina's love story and relationship timeline

It is believed that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal love story started on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan in 2019. Read: Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Have Never Worked In a Film. How Did The Couple Meet?
Dec 06, 2021 05:24 IST

Security beefed up at #VicKat wedding venue

A meeting was attended by the Sawai Madhopur administrative, police and forest department officials, hotel and event managers to ensure adequate arrangements for crowd control, smooth regulation of traffic, and law and order situation amid the VIP movement for Katrina and Vicky's wedding between Dec 7 and Dec 10.
Dec 06, 2021 05:24 IST

Katrina is an epitome of grace as she waves at photographers

Katrina looked elegant in a shimmery white saree as she arrived at groom-to-be Vicky's house in Mumbai on Sunday evening. She looked radiant and the glow of the to-be-bride as apparent on the face.

Dec 06, 2021 05:24 IST

Katrina and family at Vicky's residence ahead of Rajasthan departure

Katrina, her mother and the actress' siblings were snapped arriving at Vicky Kaushal's residence on Sunday night ahead of their departure for Rajasthan for the wedding festivities that begin on Dec 7.

Dec 06, 2021 05:24 IST

Rajasthan prepares for 120-plus VIP guests for #VicKat wedding

A total of 120 top Bollywood and other celebrities are expected to attend the wedding of film stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal which is scheduled on December 9 in Rajasthan.

Read more

Fondly called #VicKat by their fans, the actors will be tying the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Chauth Ka Barwara town of Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, in a royal setting. As many as 120 guests, including film industry heavyweights, are expected to be at the venue for the wedding functions, to be held between December 7 and 10.

Their wedding is going to be a private, intimate affair with only immediate family and close friends in attendance. A reception will be hosted for the film fraternity at a much later date. The two are expected to tie the knot on December 9, as per Hindu customs. The Sangeet ceremony will be held on December 7, followed by Mehendi ceremony the next day. A special reception will also be held after the wedding ceremony on December 10. Katrina and Vicky, along with their family members, are expected to check-in on December 6 and depart on December 11.

Interesting details related to the attendees and ceremonies have been surfacing in news report every passing hour as anticipation for Katrina and Vicky’s wedding is at an all time high. Vicky will reportedly make a royal entry in a chariot of seven selected white horses while they will wed in a royal ‘mandap’, as per reports. Sawai Madhopur district is famous for the Ranthambore National Tiger Reserve and as per reports, the guests are likely to be taken for a tiger safari.

Security has been tightened in the entire area, and restrictions have been imposed on the movement of people. Directions have been given that all guests should have got both the doses of vaccination keeping in mind the Covid pandemic. RT PCR test is compulsory for those who have not taken vaccine doses. For security arrangements, 100 bouncers will come from Jaipur on December 5. Rajasthan police personnel will also be deployed for the security of the VIP guests. Join News18 to stay up to date with the latest happenings on the biggest celebrity wedding of the year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.