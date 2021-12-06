Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding LIVE Updates: VicKat Families to Arrive in Rajasthan Venue Today for Prep

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding LIVE Updates: Bollywood’s star couple, Katrina and Vicky are all set to take the big step in their lives. Read More
An event management company has been entrusted with the responsibility of making all the necessary arrangements for the big day.
Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal is an acclaimed action director who has worked in many films for many years. Vicky’s younger brother Sunny is also an actor.
Sojat Mehendi from Pali, Jodhpur will be sent to Katrina Kaif on her special day, and the henna is worth Rs 1 lakh. The mehendi ceremony will be on Dec 8.
Katrina Kaif is not letting her wedding with Vicky Kaushal come in the way of her work commitments, and will resume shoot for Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi even before her grand reception in Mumbai for film fraternity.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Bollywood guest list for December wedding includes the names of Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Bosco Martis, Shashank Khaitan and others.
Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastien Laurent Michael would be her best man, as per report. He is likely to raise a toast and has prepared a speech for Katrina and Vicky’s special day.
Guests at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding will reportedly be given secret codes to enter the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Moreover, it has been reported that their wedding pictures have been sold to a leading magazine.
Exes Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif dated for over six years until their breakup in 2015. Reports says she has not invited Ranbir to her wedding with Vicky Kaushal.
Katrina Kaif has a fairly large family of 7 siblings, out of which 6 are sisters and 1 is a brother.
As per report, the main wedding function of Vicky and Katrina will be happening in 2 ways. First one with Indian Rituals of Saat Pheras and then White Wedding. They have also conceptualised the different decors as per theme for both Indian and Western style wedding.
Vicky and Katrina have asked their guests to sign on a No photo NDA agreement. It is being said that the fans may not get any glimpse of Vicky and Katrina’s wedding until the official pics are released by the couple.
Just a few days before their big fat Indian wedding, Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are hitting the gym to look their best on their big day.
At a awards show in 2019 that Vicky Kaushal was hosting, he ‘proposed’ to Katrina Kaif on national television saying, “Why don’t you find a like guy like him and marry." When Katrina replied “what", title song of Salman Khan’s movie Mujshe Shaadi Karogi started playing.
Reports doing the rounds had suggested that there will be a complete mobile phone ban for the guests in attendance so that photos from the ceremonies are not leaked on social media.
According to report, Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastien Laurent Michael would be her best man. He will raise a toast and has prepared a speech for Katrina and brother-in-law-to-be Vicky Kaushal.
Vicky Kaushal and his family arranged food for the photographers stationed outside their home as wedding festivities have begun in Mumbai on Sunday evening.
We bring all the information you need to know about top Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif.
A video from outside Katrina’s residence shows the luggage of the actress and her family members being loaded on to cars as they prepped for Rajasthan departure where the wedding will take place.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Bollywood actress was spotted visiting the would-be-groom’s house with her mother and siblings.
Their wedding is going to be a private, intimate affair with only immediate family and close friends in attendance. A reception will be hosted for the film fraternity at a much later date. The two are expected to tie the knot on December 9, as per Hindu customs. The Sangeet ceremony will be held on December 7, followed by Mehendi ceremony the next day. A special reception will also be held after the wedding ceremony on December 10. Katrina and Vicky, along with their family members, are expected to check-in on December 6 and depart on December 11.
Interesting details related to the attendees and ceremonies have been surfacing in news report every passing hour as anticipation for Katrina and Vicky’s wedding is at an all time high. Vicky will reportedly make a royal entry in a chariot of seven selected white horses while they will wed in a royal ‘mandap’, as per reports. Sawai Madhopur district is famous for the Ranthambore National Tiger Reserve and as per reports, the guests are likely to be taken for a tiger safari.
Security has been tightened in the entire area, and restrictions have been imposed on the movement of people. Directions have been given that all guests should have got both the doses of vaccination keeping in mind the Covid pandemic. RT PCR test is compulsory for those who have not taken vaccine doses. For security arrangements, 100 bouncers will come from Jaipur on December 5. Rajasthan police personnel will also be deployed for the security of the VIP guests. Join News18 to stay up to date with the latest happenings on the biggest celebrity wedding of the year.
