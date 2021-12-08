Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding LIVE Updates: Salman Khan's Sister Says 'We've Not Been Invited'; Punjabi Band RDB Set to Perform

Since phones are not allowed at the venue, fans spotted fireworks from outside the fort, indicating a glittering ceremony being held in the presence of Bollywood stars and family members of the bride and groom. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding date is December 9.

Earlier in the day, mehndi from Rajasthan’s Sojat town was applied on bride-to-be Katrina’s hands. The mehndi ceremony lasted for about an hour, following which preparations for the sangeet ceremony started. Punjabi songs and tracks from Vicky and Katrina’s songs from their respective films were played during the performances. A haldi ceremony took place on Wednesday morning, followed by a lavish lunch comprising of 30 plus dishes from various cuisines.

A special code has been allotted to all the guests attending the wedding, which will take place on December 9. A host of film personalities, including Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Angad, Neha Dhupia, Sarvari Wagh, singer Gurdas Maan, Simran Kaur, and Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal have marked their presence for the wedding rituals. The guest list also includes the names of Katrina’s co-stars Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan.

On the wedding day, Vicky will reportedly make a royal entry in a chariot of seven selected white horses while they will wed in a royal ‘mandap’, as per reports. Special items have been imported from abroad to give a ‘royal’ feel to the set up. Meanwhile, Sawai Madhopur district is famous for the Ranthambore National Tiger Reserve and as per reports, some of the guests are likely to be taken for a tiger safari.

Security has been tightened in the entire area, and restrictions have been imposed on the movement of people. Directions have been given that all guests should have got both the doses of vaccination keeping in mind the Covid pandemic. RT PCR test is compulsory for those who have not taken vaccine doses. For security arrangements, 100 bouncers will come from Jaipur on December 5. Rajasthan police personnel will also be deployed for the security of the VIP guests. Join News18 to stay up to date with the latest happenings on the biggest celebrity wedding of the year.

