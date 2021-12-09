Home / News / Movies / Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding LIVE Updates: VicKat's Shaadi Muhurat Revealed! Salman Khan Won't Attend; Bride and Groom to Make Grand Entry
Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding LIVE Updates: VicKat's Shaadi Muhurat Revealed! Salman Khan Won't Attend; Bride and Groom to Make Grand Entry

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding LIVE Updates News: Vicky-Katrina wedding muhurat revealed! The couple hosted a private bash for guests on Tuesday and participated in Haldi and sangeet ceremonies on Wednesday.

Updated: December 09, 2021, 11:43 IST
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding LIVE Updates: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are just a few hours away from becoming the man and wife. The wedding festivities are currently underway at the Six Senses hotel in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district. Several celebrities including Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Angad, Neha Dhupia, Sharvari Wagh, singer Gurdas Maan, Simran Kaur are present to wish and bless the couple. Read More

Dec 09, 2021 11:41 IST

Katrina-Vicky's Haldi ceremony

Katrina and Vicky had their Haldi ceremony on Wednesday afternoon with 20-25 guests in attendance, read a report by ETimes. After wrapping up the haldi ceremony, the guests headed for a lavish lunch.

Dec 09, 2021 11:31 IST

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal: Neha Dhupia leaves for Mumbai?

As per our sources, Neha Dhupia along with her husband has left for Mumbai. Neha and Angad had arrived at Jaipur airport for Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s wedding festivities on Tuesday morning.

Dec 09, 2021 11:28 IST

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal sangeet: Couple dances to this song

According to reports, the theme for Vicky-Katrina’s sangeet ceremony was “blingy" and the playlist included traditional Punjabi songs. Interestingly, two days ago, the paparazzi spotted legendary Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan with his wife at the Jaipur airport.

Dec 09, 2021 11:22 IST

VicKat wedding: Wikipedia changes reversed after Vicky, Katrina named as spouses

Ahead of their wedding ceremony today, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s individual Wikipedia pages were updated calling them each other’s spouse. But the changes were soon reversed. The “spouse" tab on Katrina Kaif’s Wikipedia page was updated with Vicky Kaushal as her husband, alternatively, Vicky’s page too was also updated showing Katrina as his spouse.

Dec 09, 2021 11:20 IST

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Guests enjoy mouth watering Rajasthani sweets

According to news agency IANS, Shaadi squad, the team behind Vicky-Katrina’s wedding, is savouring some authentic Gujarat and Rajasthani sweets being prepared by a local sweet shop nearby. Janta Jodhpur Sweet Home in Sawai Madhopur sent ten different types of delicacies to the Six Senses hotel in Sawai Madhopur, where the famous couple will get hitched today.

Dec 09, 2021 11:15 IST

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding: Actress once said she wanted to get married in 'haveli'

Ahead of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s royal wedding in Rajasthan, an old Tweet carrying the actress’ statement related to her future marriage from 2012 has been going viral on social media. In the tweet, Katrina is quoted as saying, ‘Katrina: I want to get married in a haveli in a royal Indian style.’

Dec 09, 2021 11:11 IST

Vicky-Katrina wedding: Couple to host grand reception in evening

After tying the knot today afternoon, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will have a grand reception. This event will also take place at Six Senses Barwara Fort, reports Indian Today.com. Vicky and Katrina’s wedding guest list includes celebrities such as Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, among others.

Dec 09, 2021 11:09 IST

VicKat wedding: Why did Katrina Kaif never make her romance with Vicky Kaushal official?

Katrina Kaif never admitted to dating Vicky Kaushal. The couple is now just a few hours away from tying the knot. During an interview with DNA in 2016, Katrina Kaif hinted at it. The Bharat actress revealed that only when she is married, will she officially be with someone. “Wasn’t it me who said that I am single till I marry (laughs)? So we must always stand by our statements and since technically my status is ‘unmarried’, I guess I am still single," Katrina Kaif had said.

Dec 09, 2021 11:04 IST

Katrina-Vicky wedding: The complete relationship timeline

According to reports, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been dating since 2019, but neither has ever confirmed their romance publicly. They have, however, been spotted together on several occasions, attending parties and screenings. They were spotted visiting each other’s houses before leaving for Rajasthan.

Dec 09, 2021 11:02 IST

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding: Couple exchanges rings

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reportedly exchanged rings on Wednesday in presence of family members and close friends from the film industry. A late-night cocktail party was held after the ring ceremony. Katrina grooved to several popular Bollywood tracks with her husband-to-be Vicky Kaushal.

Dec 09, 2021 10:59 IST

Vicky and Katrina's wedding: Inside photo from the venue goes viral

Glimpses of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding guests from Six Senses Fort Barwara in Chauth Ka Barwara town of Sawai Madhopur.

Dec 09, 2021 10:54 IST

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding: Akshay Kumar heads to Rajasthan?

A picture of Bollywood star Akshay Kumar arriving at Mumbai’s private airport has emerged on social media. The fan club, which shared the photo on Instagram, claims that Akshay was leaving for Rajasthan for Katrina Kaif’s wedding.

Dec 09, 2021 10:46 IST

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s wedding inspires hilarious memes

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have gone the extra mile to keep their wedding an intensely private affair; multiple reports claim that guests have not only been asked to not bring their phones to the festivities but also sign a non-disclosure agreement. The reported restrictions have inspired several hilarious memes on social media.

Dec 09, 2021 10:36 IST

Katrina and Vicky to have a day wedding?

According to multiple reports, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are just a few hours away from becoming the man and wife. The couple will be having a day wedding at hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. They will reportedly take the 7 pheras at 3 pm.

Dec 09, 2021 10:17 IST

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Kangana Ranaut congratulates actress for shattering stereotypes

Kangana Ranaut seemingly reacted to Katrina Kaif’s wedding with Vicky Kaushal. The couple will be tying the knot today in Rajasthan. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana Ranaut lauded “rich and successful leading ladies of the film industry" for “breaking sexist norms" by marrying men who are younger to them. Although Kangana hasn’t taken names, her post seems to be a reference to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who have an age difference of five years.

Dec 09, 2021 10:11 IST

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding: Musical duo Hari and Sukhmani to perform

The folktronica duo, Hari and Sukhmani, will be among the few performers at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding. The Six Senses Fort hotel in Sawai Madhopur will be echoing the fusion of Punjabi folk and electronic music as the folktronica duo compels everyone to tap their foot on the groove.

Dec 09, 2021 09:56 IST

Katrina Kaif never co-starred with Vicky Kaushal, but has worked with his dad

We’re well aware that Katrina Kaif hasn’t worked with Vicky Kaushal, and that their relationship, in fact, bloomed from conversations about them that arose during Koffee With Karan. But a lesser-known fact is that she has worked with his father and her soon-to-be father-in-law. Sham Kaushal is a veteran stunt coordinator and action director who is most known for his work in Hindi movies. Vicky’s father has choreographed stunt scenes for films starring Katrina Kaif such as Dhoom: 3 (2013), Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012), Phantom (2015) and Rajneeti (2010). Read the full story, here.

Dec 09, 2021 09:41 IST

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to make grand entry for wedding

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal’s Wedding: A horse carriage and a traditional Indian Doli have reportedly been kept inside Six Senses Resort for bride and groom’s grand entries.

Dec 09, 2021 09:32 IST

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to be Anushka-Virat's neighbours after wedding

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are tying the knot today. The soon-to-be-married couple has rented their marital home in Juhu, Mumbai. Vicky and Katrina will be joining the neighbourhood where their colleagues from Bollywood reside. According to a report in India Today, the soon-to-be-married couple has found their dream abode in Juhu, Mumbai. Speaking to the news website, Varun Singh, who heads a real-estate portal, said that Vicky has rented an apartment in Juhu’s Rajmahal, which is an ultra-luxurious residential area, for a period of 60 months or five years. Read the full story, here.

Dec 09, 2021 06:15 IST

Dec 09, 2021 06:15 IST

Dec 09, 2021 06:15 IST

Dec 09, 2021 06:15 IST

Dec 09, 2021 06:15 IST

Dec 09, 2021 06:15 IST

Dec 09, 2021 06:15 IST

Dec 09, 2021 06:15 IST

Dec 09, 2021 06:15 IST

Dec 09, 2021 06:15 IST

Dec 09, 2021 06:15 IST

Dec 09, 2021 06:15 IST

Dec 09, 2021 06:15 IST

Dec 09, 2021 06:15 IST

Dec 09, 2021 06:15 IST

Dec 09, 2021 06:14 IST

Dec 09, 2021 06:14 IST

Dec 09, 2021 06:14 IST

Dec 09, 2021 06:14 IST

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Take a tour of 700-year-old Fort Barwara

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot in the most awaited Bollywood wedding of the year. The couple will get married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, where guests have already arrived for the celebration. The wedding venue is a 14-century fort that has been converted into a resort. The resort has 46 suites ranging from 753 square feet to 3,104 square feet with the cheapest one available for over Rs 75,000 per night on weekdays and offseason. The cost of suites goes up to around Rs 3 lakh for Rani Rajkumari Suite. The suites have been designed in contemporary Rajasthani style, featuring a blend of the rich legacy and history with modern-day architecture. Read the full story, here.

Dec 09, 2021 06:14 IST

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: How the couple's love story began

A conversation over a cup of coffee can lead to some serious life decisions. It seems that has happened in the case of Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Although the couple has managed to keep their relationship as private as possible. Much before their relationship, the duo had talked about each other on Koffee with Karan. Speaking to the filmmaker and producer Karan Johar in 2018 during the then-season of the chat show, Katrina and Vicky had mentioned each other. Katrina had suggested that she would “look good with Vicky Kaushal on screen." A few episodes later, when Vicky had appeared on the show with Ayushmann Khurrana, the actor had pretended to swoon when he was told about Katrina’s statement during the show. Read the full story, here.
Dec 09, 2021 06:14 IST

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Wedding: Aryan Khan, Anushka Sharma mark their attendance

The grand sangeet ceremony of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif was reportedly attended by Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and actress Anushka Sharma. Anushka has been a close friend and co-star of Katrina Kaif. Apart from that, Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar are supposed to arrive today morning for the Big Day.
Dec 09, 2021 06:14 IST

Katrina-Vicky wedding: Is Kiara Advani attending VicKat's D-day?

Kiara Advani, who starred with Vicky Kaushal in Lust Stories, shared in an interview that she wasn’t invited to the wedding. “I have heard (about the wedding) but know nothing. I haven’t got the invite," Kiara said during an interview with Agenda AajTak.
Dec 09, 2021 06:14 IST

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: What is the net worth of Bollywood's power couple?

According to the Forbes India List 2019, which ranks celebrities based on their earnings and fame quotient, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are doing extremely well in their lives and have appeared in the Forbes top 100. According to the list, Katrina, in the year 2019, earned a total of Rs 23.63 crore, while Vicky, too, had a profitable year with an earning of Rs 10.42 crore. Read the full story, here.
Dec 09, 2021 06:14 IST

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding: A glass mandap designed for '7 pheras'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will reportedly take '7 pheras' (rounds around the fire) as per Hindu rituals. A glass ‘mandap’ has been prepared and decorated in Rajwada style for the ceremony. "An attractive pavilion or gazebo of sorts, completely made of glass, has also been erected at the venue. Many awnings are being put up outside the hotel. Apart from this, some tents have also been specially ordered from Mumbai, which will be installed inside the hotel," stated a report in India Today.com.
Dec 09, 2021 06:14 IST

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Bride's mehendi ceremony pics go viral?

On Wednesday, a few pictures of Katrina Kaif went viral on social media and it is speculated that it’s from her mehendi ceremony. The actress is seen wearing a pastel green Kanjeevaram saree. But, these pictures are actually from an advertisement for a jewellery brand in which Katrina was seen in a bridal avatar.

Dec 09, 2021 06:14 IST

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding: '7 pheras' today afternoon

If reports are to be believed, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding day will be an afternoon affair. A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will take ‘7 pheras’ today in between 3:30 pm to 3:45 pm. The bride and groom will tie the knot in a wedding mandap which has been arranged in such a way that it faces a temple."
Dec 09, 2021 06:14 IST

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding: Is groom unhappy with bride's idea of private shaadi?

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Katrina were reportedly not in agreement on the wedding venue and the concept of the wedding. As per a report in BollywoodLife.com, Vicky has been unhappy with the kind of secrecy around the wedding, media restrictions, and other strict protocols.
Dec 09, 2021 06:14 IST

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding to be attended by 120 guests

Sawai Madhopur district collector Rajendra Kishan on Friday said a meeting of the district administration officials was organised to discuss the law-and-order arrangements for four days during Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s high-profile wedding that is taking place at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Chauth Ka Barwara town of Sawai Madhopur. Keeping in view the coronavirus pandemic situation, Kishan said directions have been given that all guests should have got both doses of vaccination. “As far as we have been informed, there will be 120 guests for four days from December 7 to 10. RT PCR test is compulsory for those who have not taken vaccine doses," he was quoted as saying by PTI.
Dec 09, 2021 06:14 IST

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Couple enjoys poolside sangeet with Bollywood music

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had a gala time at their sangeet ceremony. Katrina and Vicky had their Haldi ceremony on Wednesday noon with 20-25 guests in attendance. After wrapping the Haldi ceremony, the guests headed for a mouth-watering lunch. The couple's sangeet ceremony took place at the poolside area in Six Senses Fort Barwara and Bollywood songs were played out loud.
Dec 09, 2021 06:14 IST

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding ceremony plans revealed

Breakfast will be available for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding guests from 8:00 am to 11:00 am today. Sehra will be closed after 1:00 pm. After this, the pavilion will be decorated at 3:00 pm. Only then will Vicky Kaushal get out on a white horse at the hotel. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will take 'saath pheras' at 6:00 pm. According to Hindu customs, the marriage ceremony will be held after 8:00 pm and will run till late night.
Dec 09, 2021 06:14 IST

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding: Did Neha Dhupia leak inside pics of the venue?

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are confirmed guests at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding and are currently at Six Senses hotel in Sawai Madhopur, where the wedding festivities are taking place. So when they shared photos from last night's party, netizens were quick to ask if those were from VicKat's wedding.

Dec 09, 2021 06:14 IST

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Salman Khan won't attend VicKat's D-day

After much speculation, it's been now confirmed that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan won't be attending his ex Katrina Kaif's wedding with Vicky Kaushal in Rajasthan. The actor has left for Riyadh, where he will perform as a part of his Da-bangg tour.

Dec 08, 2021 06:00 IST

Has Katrina Kaif Invited Salman Khan to Her Wedding With Vicky Kaushal? Sister Arpita Khan Reveals

Will Salman Khan and his family attend Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s rumoured wedding on December 9? There has also been speculation about a formal invite being sent by Katrina to his close friend and co-star Salman Khan and his sisters, Arpita Khan and Alvira Khan Agnihotri. However, when Arpita was contacted by India Today.com, she denied any such developments, and said, “We haven’t got any invite for the wedding." A source close to the family also revealed, “No invites have been sent to the family. Neither Alvira nor Arpita had received any wedding invite from Katrina. The stories that they are attending the wedding are false." Read: Has Katrina Kaif Invited Salman Khan to Her Wedding With Vicky Kaushal? Arpita Khan Finally Reveals
Dec 08, 2021 06:00 IST

Why Will Salman Khan Not Attend Bollywood Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Wedding?

Salman Khan's sisters Arpita Khan and Alvira Agnihotri, who are close to Katrina Kaif, will be attending the wedding ceremony of the actress but not Salman Khan. Salman’s Da-bangg concert tour’s dates coincide with Vicky and Katrina’s wedding celebrations. Read: Why Will Salman Khan Not Attend Bollywood Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Wedding?
Dec 08, 2021 06:00 IST

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Aryan Khan, Anushka Sharma mark their attendance at the grand event

The grand sangeet ceremony of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif is in full swing at the Six Senses Hotel in Barwara. Several Bollywood celebrities are present to wish and bless the couple. Among them, superstar Shah Rukh Khan was invited with his family and according to News18 sources, his son, Aryan Khan is present at the function. Actress Anushka Sharma who has been a close friend and co-star of Katrina Kaif is believed to be at the ceremony too. Apart from that, Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar are supposed to arrive tomorrow morning for the Big Day.
Dec 08, 2021 06:00 IST

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Guests savour Rajasthani, Gujarati delicacies

The guests attending Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding are savouring Rajasthani and Gujarati delicacies prepared by a local sweet shop, as per the latest reports. Janta Jodhpur Sweet Home, a shop located in Sawai Madhopur, sent 10 varieties of sweets to the Six Senses hotel where the star couple will tie the knot on Thursday, December 9. Arjun Upadhyay from the Janta Jodhpur Sweet Home told IANS, "The guests are delighted with the taste of Jodhpur's famous dish 'Mawa Kachori' and Bikaner's 'Gond Pak'. Gujarati 'Dhokla' has also been served in the breakfast. 'Samosa', 'Kachori' and 'Dhokla' were been sent to the hotel for the Haldi ceremony." Moreover, ten varieties of sweets weighing around 80 kg were sent to the venue, including 'Moong Daal Barfi', 'Gujarati Bakhlaya', 'Kaju Pan' and 'Choco Byte', among others. On Thursday, 100 pieces each of Samosa and Dhokla shall be sent to the venue. Read: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Guests Savour Rajasthani, Gujarati Sweets from Local Shop
Dec 08, 2021 06:00 IST

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Know the net worth of Bollywood’s new power couple

According to the Forbes India List 2019, which ranks celebrities based on their earnings and fame quotient, Katrina and Vicky are doing extremely well in their lives and have appeared in the Forbes top 100. According to the list, Katrina, in the year 2019, earned a total of Rs 23.63 crore, while Vicky, too, had a profitable year with an earning of Rs 10.42 crore. Read: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding: What is the Net Worth of Bollywood’s New Power Couple?
Dec 08, 2021 06:00 IST

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding: First glimpse of the guests

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding is a hush-hush affair, with limited guests and several rules and regulations. While no mobile phones are allowed inside the venue, paparazzi have caught a glimpse of some of the guests attending the wedding. Take a look at the photos:

Dec 08, 2021 06:00 IST

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Neha Dhupia attends wedding without her kids

Actress Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were some of the first celebrities to reach Jaipur for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding. However, Neha, who gave birth to her second child a couple of months back, had to leave her little ones behind. She shared a post on Instagram with her kids and wrote, "Distance makes the heart ❤️ go weaker …"

Dec 08, 2021 06:00 IST

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding: When groom-to-be proposed Kat in front of Salman Khan

Amid their wedding preparations, an old video has gone viral where Vicky Kaushal can be seen proposing to Katrina Kaif in front of none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. In the throwback video from an award show, Vicky can be seen telling her that he is a huge fan. Then the video cuts to him asking her why doesn’t she find someone like him and get married? Read: When Vicky Kaushal Told Katrina Kaif He is a Huge Fan, Proposed Her in Front of Salman Khan
Dec 08, 2021 06:00 IST

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Salman Khan's stylist Ashley confirms actor and family not invited

Amid rumours of Katrina Kaif's good friend Salman Khan attending her wedding, Ashley Rebello, the actor's personal stylist and designer, confirmed that neither Salman nor his family members will be a part of the celebrations. “I am not invited. Neither is any member of (Salman Khan’s) family," she told India Today.
Dec 08, 2021 06:00 IST

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Ballroom party tonight, Ali Abbas Zafar might fly down from UAE

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are going to start a new chapter of their lives soon. The grand sangeet ceremony reportedly will start after 7:30 and now, it is being said that the couple will hold a ballroom party tonight. Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, who is in UAE might fly down for the wedding festivities.

Dec 08, 2021 06:00 IST

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Kangana Ranaut Congratulates Kat for Shattering Gender Stereotypes

Kangana Ranaut is all praise for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal as they are all set to tie the knot this week in Rajasthan. The national award-winning actress shared her take on the Bollywood wedding as she issued a statement on Instagram stories. The 34-year-old actress complimented Katrina for marrying a man younger than her in age. Katrina is five years older than Vicky, who is 33. Read: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Kangana Ranaut Congratulates Kat for Shattering Gender Stereotypes
Dec 08, 2021 05:59 IST

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: The 25th Real Jodi Of The Reel World

While sometimes actors find love outside the Bollywood industry, there are many heroes and heroines who have found soulmates within the fraternity. With Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, taking their reel relationship to the very real next level here’s a look at some of the most loved real couples of the reel world. Read: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: The 25th Real Jodi Of The Reel World; Here’s A Look At The Other Reel To Real Couples
Dec 08, 2021 05:59 IST

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Musical Duo Hari And Sukhmani to Perform

Vicky Kaushal's love for Punjabi music is known to everyone, and it turns out that the actor has made sure that a dash of desi is added to the wedding. The folktronica duo, Hari and Sukhmani, will be among the few performers at the wedding. The Six Senses Fort hotel in Sawai Madhopur will be echoing the fusion of Punjabi folk and electronic music as the folktronica duo compels everyone to tap their foot on the groove. Read: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Musical Duo Hari And Sukhmani to Perform
Dec 08, 2021 05:59 IST

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Sangeet Ceremony to start at 7:30

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot tomorrow, December 9. Earlier in the day, mehndi from Rajasthan’s Sojat town was applied on bride-to-be Katrina’s hands. Now, the preparations for the Sangeet ceremony are in full swing and it will reportedly begin after 7:30 pm. Punjabi singers Manj Musik and Nindy Kaur will be performing along with Gurdaas Maan and Shankar Mahadevan.
Dec 08, 2021 05:59 IST

Katrina-Vicky wedding: Is Kiara Advani attending VicKat's D-day?

Kiara Advani, who starred with Vicky Kaushal in Lust Stories, shared in an interview that she wasn't invited to the wedding. "I have heard (about the wedding) but know nothing. I haven't got the invite," Kiara said during an interview with Agenda AajTak.
Dec 08, 2021 05:59 IST

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Salman Khan's sister Arpita denies attending festivities

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma has dismissed reports that claimed she and her sister Alvira are flying out for Katrina Kaif's wedding with Vicky Kaushal in Rajasthan. Arpita told ETimes, "We have not been invited. So, how would we go?"
Dec 08, 2021 05:59 IST

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: When VicKat hugged each other at Sardar Udham screening

In October, Katrina Kaif was spotted attending the ‘Sardar Udham’ screening. The actress was also pictured giving a tight hug to Vicky Kaushal after the screening. Katrina had also praised Vicky’s performance in Sardar Udham. She had posted on her Instagram story, “Shoojit Sircar, what a vision, such a beautiful film, pure unadulterated storytelling, Vicky Kaushal is just pure, raw, honest and heartbreaking..."

Dec 08, 2021 05:59 IST

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding to be attended by 120 guests

Sawai Madhopur district collector Rajendra Kishan on Friday said a meeting of the district administration officials was organised to discuss the law-and-order arrangements for four days during Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s high-profile wedding that is taking place at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Chauth Ka Barwara town of Sawai Madhopur. Keeping in view the coronavirus pandemic situation, Kishan said directions have been given that all guests should have got both doses of vaccination. “As far as we have been informed, there will be 120 guests for four days from December 7 to 10. RT PCR test is compulsory for those who have not taken vaccine doses," he was quoted as saying by PTI.
Dec 08, 2021 05:59 IST

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Decoding the madness surrounding VicKat's D-day

The big fat Bollywood wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif has naturally sparked interest in media, with various stories being speculated about the three-day elaborative festivities, such as sufi theme for sangeet, no camera policy, guests required to sign an NDA or the couple selling their wedding photo rights to an international magazine for huge amounts. The couple’s wedding is scheduled to take place at hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, on December 9.
Dec 08, 2021 05:59 IST

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Fireworks witnessed at wedding venue

Fireworks were witnessed at Vicky-Katrina's wedding sangeet. The couple reportedly performed on their hit songs.

Dec 08, 2021 05:59 IST

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Throwback to VicKat's Roka on Diwali

On the occasion of Diwali, Katrina shared a picture on social media with her mother and sister. Later, it was revealed that Katrina and Vicky had a roka ceremony on that very day at Kabir Khan’s place in Mumbai in the presence of immediate family members.

Dec 08, 2021 05:59 IST

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Delayed honeymoon for VicKat

After tying the knot, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will jet off to the Maldives for their honeymoon. However, their honeymoon is expected to get delayed owing to their respective work commitments. The celebrity couple won’t immediately fly to the Maldives as Katrina has two big projects lined up, Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Sriram Raghavan’s next with Vijay Sethupathi, the shoot of both films will resume after the much hyped wedding.
Dec 08, 2021 05:59 IST

VicKat wedding: Vicky Kaushal to visit Katrina Kaif's family in London next month?

A new report in India Today.com claims that Katrina Kaif’s mom Suzanne Turquotte has invited Vicky Kaushal’s parents, Veena and Sham Kaushal to London. The ‘Uri’ actor is planning to visit Katrina’s family in London in January next year.
Dec 08, 2021 05:59 IST

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s wedding inspires hilarious memes

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have gone the extra mile to keep their wedding an intensely private affair; multiple reports claim that guests have not only been asked to not bring their phones to the festivities but also sign a non-disclosure agreement. The reported restrictions have inspired several hilarious memes on social media.

Dec 08, 2021 05:59 IST

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Read exclusive details of security arrangement for D-Day

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: District Collector of Sawai Madhopur reveals to News18.com that tight security arrangements have been made for VicKat's big day. “We are going to have a meeting to review the situation. We have no intentions of creating any kind of trouble for the locals. We have also informed everyone including the hotel management to make sure to follow all protocols laid down by the home department of the state government," the district collector of Sawai Madhopur, Rajendra Kishan, said. Read the full interview, here.
Dec 08, 2021 05:59 IST

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding invitation photo goes Viral

Ahead of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding, a photo of their invitation card has gone crazy viral on social media and the Internet can't keep calm. The couple will get married at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan tomorrow. The wedding invitation card is made in a pastel pink shade with floral borders. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's names can be seen printed in gold on the card.

Dec 08, 2021 05:59 IST

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding: Couple to visit Chauth Mata temple

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who are set to tie the knot at Six Senses Fort in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur, will visit the nearby Chauth Mata temple to seek blessings before beginning their married life, according to ETimes.
Dec 08, 2021 05:59 IST

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Punjabi band RDB to perform at VicKat's wedding bash

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s sangeet will be headlined by Punjabi band, RDB. The band comprises Manj Musik and Nindy Kaur, who were also spotted arriving at Jaipur airport on Wednesday morning. Vicky’s love for Punjabi tracks is no secret. The sangeet ceremony will have the band performing to some of Vicky’s favourite numbers – both recent and old.
Dec 08, 2021 05:59 IST

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Special mehndi gift for bride-to-be and her mates

Sojat is famous for mehndi cultivation. For VicKat’s Mehndi ceremony, nearly 20 kg of “organic mehndi" powder was supplied from Sojat town of Rajasthan’s Pali district. “We have supplied organic mehndi to the event management company for the wedding functions. We have supplied the mehndi free of cost as a gift from Sojat, Pali," Nitesh Aggarwal, owner of the Sojat-based mehendi processing and manufacturing firm Natural Herbal, told PTI.

However, Katrina’s ex and close friend Salman Khan won’t be attending the high-profile Bollywood wedding, owing to professional commitments.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been invited with his family. According to sources, his son, Aryan Khan was present at the function on Wednesday. Actress Anushka Sharma, who has been a close friend and co-star of Katrina Kaif, is believed to be at the ceremony too. According to sources, actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar will arrive today morning for the big day.

The wedding festivities are being held over three days (Dec 7-9) at the luxurious property of Six Senses Fort Barwara, guarded by private security personnel and bouncers. The grand sangeet ceremony is said to have begun at 7:30 pm. Performing at the event will be Punjabi singers Manj Musik and Nindy Kaur, along with Gurdaas Maan and Shankar Mahadevan. Vicky’s love for Punjabi music is known to everyone, and it turns out that the actor has made sure that a dash of desi is added to the wedding. Folktronica duo Hari and Sukhmani will be among the few performers at the wedding.

Since phones are not allowed at the venue, fans spotted fireworks from outside the fort yesterday, indicating a glittering ceremony being held in the presence of Bollywood stars and family members of the bride and groom. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding date is December 9. Fans will have to wait for an official release of Katrina Kaif’s wedding video. Outside media and guests are not allowed to take Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding pictures.

Earlier in the day, mehndi from Rajasthan’s Sojat town was applied on bride-to-be Katrina’s hands. The mehndi ceremony lasted for about an hour, following which preparations for the sangeet ceremony started. Punjabi songs and tracks from Vicky and Katrina’s songs from their respective films were played during the performances. Katrina Kaif’s Haldi ceremony took place on Wednesday morning, followed by a lavish lunch comprising of 30 plus dishes from various cuisines.

While the wedding is happening on December 9, Vicky’s Wikipedia page had already declared him as Katrina Kaif’s spouse. Rumours had been floating around that the actors already had a court marriage, and they are holding the social function in the plush fort. However, the error was rectified soon after.

A special code has been allotted to all the guests attending the wedding. On the wedding day, Vicky will reportedly make a royal entry in a chariot of seven selected white horses while they will wed in a royal ‘mandap’, as per reports. Special items have been imported from abroad to give a ‘royal’ feel to the set up. Meanwhile, Sawai Madhopur district is famous for the Ranthambore National Tiger Reserve and as per reports, some of the guests are likely to be taken for a tiger safari.

Security has been tightened in the entire area, and restrictions have been imposed on the movement of people. Directions have been given that all guests should have got both the doses of vaccination keeping in mind the Covid pandemic. RT PCR test is compulsory for those who have not taken vaccine doses. For security arrangements, 100 bouncers will come from Jaipur on December 5. Rajasthan police personnel will also be deployed for the security of the VIP guests. Join News18 to stay up to date with the latest happenings on the biggest celebrity wedding of the year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.