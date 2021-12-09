Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding LIVE Updates: VicKat's Shaadi Muhurat Revealed! Salman Khan Won't Attend; Bride and Groom to Make Grand Entry

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding LIVE Updates: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are just a few hours away from becoming the man and wife. The wedding festivities are currently underway at the Six Senses hotel in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district. Several celebrities including Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Angad, Neha Dhupia, Sharvari Wagh, singer Gurdas Maan, Simran Kaur are present to wish and bless the couple. Read More
Katrina and Vicky had their Haldi ceremony on Wednesday afternoon with 20-25 guests in attendance, read a report by ETimes. After wrapping up the haldi ceremony, the guests headed for a lavish lunch.
As per our sources, Neha Dhupia along with her husband has left for Mumbai. Neha and Angad had arrived at Jaipur airport for Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s wedding festivities on Tuesday morning.
According to reports, the theme for Vicky-Katrina’s sangeet ceremony was “blingy" and the playlist included traditional Punjabi songs. Interestingly, two days ago, the paparazzi spotted legendary Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan with his wife at the Jaipur airport.
Ahead of their wedding ceremony today, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s individual Wikipedia pages were updated calling them each other’s spouse. But the changes were soon reversed. The “spouse" tab on Katrina Kaif’s Wikipedia page was updated with Vicky Kaushal as her husband, alternatively, Vicky’s page too was also updated showing Katrina as his spouse.
According to news agency IANS, Shaadi squad, the team behind Vicky-Katrina’s wedding, is savouring some authentic Gujarat and Rajasthani sweets being prepared by a local sweet shop nearby. Janta Jodhpur Sweet Home in Sawai Madhopur sent ten different types of delicacies to the Six Senses hotel in Sawai Madhopur, where the famous couple will get hitched today.
Ahead of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s royal wedding in Rajasthan, an old Tweet carrying the actress’ statement related to her future marriage from 2012 has been going viral on social media. In the tweet, Katrina is quoted as saying, ‘Katrina: I want to get married in a haveli in a royal Indian style.’
After tying the knot today afternoon, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will have a grand reception. This event will also take place at Six Senses Barwara Fort, reports Indian Today.com. Vicky and Katrina’s wedding guest list includes celebrities such as Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, among others.
Katrina Kaif never admitted to dating Vicky Kaushal. The couple is now just a few hours away from tying the knot. During an interview with DNA in 2016, Katrina Kaif hinted at it. The Bharat actress revealed that only when she is married, will she officially be with someone. “Wasn’t it me who said that I am single till I marry (laughs)? So we must always stand by our statements and since technically my status is ‘unmarried’, I guess I am still single," Katrina Kaif had said.
According to reports, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been dating since 2019, but neither has ever confirmed their romance publicly. They have, however, been spotted together on several occasions, attending parties and screenings. They were spotted visiting each other’s houses before leaving for Rajasthan.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reportedly exchanged rings on Wednesday in presence of family members and close friends from the film industry. A late-night cocktail party was held after the ring ceremony. Katrina grooved to several popular Bollywood tracks with her husband-to-be Vicky Kaushal.
Glimpses of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding guests from Six Senses Fort Barwara in Chauth Ka Barwara town of Sawai Madhopur.
A picture of Bollywood star Akshay Kumar arriving at Mumbai’s private airport has emerged on social media. The fan club, which shared the photo on Instagram, claims that Akshay was leaving for Rajasthan for Katrina Kaif’s wedding.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have gone the extra mile to keep their wedding an intensely private affair; multiple reports claim that guests have not only been asked to not bring their phones to the festivities but also sign a non-disclosure agreement. The reported restrictions have inspired several hilarious memes on social media.
According to multiple reports, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are just a few hours away from becoming the man and wife. The couple will be having a day wedding at hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. They will reportedly take the 7 pheras at 3 pm.
Kangana Ranaut seemingly reacted to Katrina Kaif’s wedding with Vicky Kaushal. The couple will be tying the knot today in Rajasthan. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana Ranaut lauded “rich and successful leading ladies of the film industry" for “breaking sexist norms" by marrying men who are younger to them. Although Kangana hasn’t taken names, her post seems to be a reference to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who have an age difference of five years.
The folktronica duo, Hari and Sukhmani, will be among the few performers at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding. The Six Senses Fort hotel in Sawai Madhopur will be echoing the fusion of Punjabi folk and electronic music as the folktronica duo compels everyone to tap their foot on the groove.
We’re well aware that Katrina Kaif hasn’t worked with Vicky Kaushal, and that their relationship, in fact, bloomed from conversations about them that arose during Koffee With Karan. But a lesser-known fact is that she has worked with his father and her soon-to-be father-in-law. Sham Kaushal is a veteran stunt coordinator and action director who is most known for his work in Hindi movies. Vicky’s father has choreographed stunt scenes for films starring Katrina Kaif such as Dhoom: 3 (2013), Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012), Phantom (2015) and Rajneeti (2010). Read the full story, here.
Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal’s Wedding: A horse carriage and a traditional Indian Doli have reportedly been kept inside Six Senses Resort for bride and groom’s grand entries.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are tying the knot today. The soon-to-be-married couple has rented their marital home in Juhu, Mumbai. Vicky and Katrina will be joining the neighbourhood where their colleagues from Bollywood reside. According to a report in India Today, the soon-to-be-married couple has found their dream abode in Juhu, Mumbai. Speaking to the news website, Varun Singh, who heads a real-estate portal, said that Vicky has rented an apartment in Juhu’s Rajmahal, which is an ultra-luxurious residential area, for a period of 60 months or five years. Read the full story, here.
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been invited with his family. According to sources, his son, Aryan Khan was present at the function on Wednesday. Actress Anushka Sharma, who has been a close friend and co-star of Katrina Kaif, is believed to be at the ceremony too. According to sources, actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar will arrive today morning for the big day.
The wedding festivities are being held over three days (Dec 7-9) at the luxurious property of Six Senses Fort Barwara, guarded by private security personnel and bouncers. The grand sangeet ceremony is said to have begun at 7:30 pm. Performing at the event will be Punjabi singers Manj Musik and Nindy Kaur, along with Gurdaas Maan and Shankar Mahadevan. Vicky’s love for Punjabi music is known to everyone, and it turns out that the actor has made sure that a dash of desi is added to the wedding. Folktronica duo Hari and Sukhmani will be among the few performers at the wedding.
Since phones are not allowed at the venue, fans spotted fireworks from outside the fort yesterday, indicating a glittering ceremony being held in the presence of Bollywood stars and family members of the bride and groom. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding date is December 9. Fans will have to wait for an official release of Katrina Kaif’s wedding video. Outside media and guests are not allowed to take Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding pictures.
Earlier in the day, mehndi from Rajasthan’s Sojat town was applied on bride-to-be Katrina’s hands. The mehndi ceremony lasted for about an hour, following which preparations for the sangeet ceremony started. Punjabi songs and tracks from Vicky and Katrina’s songs from their respective films were played during the performances. Katrina Kaif’s Haldi ceremony took place on Wednesday morning, followed by a lavish lunch comprising of 30 plus dishes from various cuisines.
While the wedding is happening on December 9, Vicky’s Wikipedia page had already declared him as Katrina Kaif’s spouse. Rumours had been floating around that the actors already had a court marriage, and they are holding the social function in the plush fort. However, the error was rectified soon after.
A special code has been allotted to all the guests attending the wedding. On the wedding day, Vicky will reportedly make a royal entry in a chariot of seven selected white horses while they will wed in a royal ‘mandap’, as per reports. Special items have been imported from abroad to give a ‘royal’ feel to the set up. Meanwhile, Sawai Madhopur district is famous for the Ranthambore National Tiger Reserve and as per reports, some of the guests are likely to be taken for a tiger safari.
Security has been tightened in the entire area, and restrictions have been imposed on the movement of people. Directions have been given that all guests should have got both the doses of vaccination keeping in mind the Covid pandemic. RT PCR test is compulsory for those who have not taken vaccine doses. For security arrangements, 100 bouncers will come from Jaipur on December 5. Rajasthan police personnel will also be deployed for the security of the VIP guests. Join News18 to stay up to date with the latest happenings on the biggest celebrity wedding of the year.
