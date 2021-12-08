Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Musical Duo Hari And Sukhmani to Perform

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will soon enter the list of the most glamourous married couples in Bollywood after tying the knot on December 9. The grand yet highly exclusive wedding has multiple elements adding extravagance to the event. A new development has reached the surface and revealed one of the performances lined up to make the day memorable for the two actors as well as the attendees. Vicky’s love for Punjabi music is known to everyone, and it turns out that the actor has made sure that a dash of desi is added to the wedding.

The folktronica duo, Hari and Sukhmani, will be among the few performers at the wedding. The Six Senses Fort hotel in Sawai Madhopur will be echoing the fusion of Punjabi folk and electronic music as the folktronica duo compels everyone to tap their foot on the groove.

Hari and Sukhmani are very popular for their creativity and ability to revive any folk Punjabi music and align them with contemporary tunes. Some of the best fusions that the duo has produced are Gur Nalon infused with strings and synthesizers, Latthay di Chaadar with upbeat rhythms, and Boohey Barian with deep hip hop beats.

“Both the actors, especially Vicky, love Punjabi music, which is why the independent artists have found a place in the lineup of performance with Bollywood biggies at the star-studded wedding," a source close to the event told Hindustan Times.

The artists performing at the wedding suit the premise since, like the music Hari and Sukhmani produce, Vicky and Katrina, too, are a fusion couple. The actress originally hails from the United Kingdom, while Vicky has his roots deep in the lands of Punjab.

The couple has been extremely tight-lipped about their love life but could not contain the news of their secretive wedding which takes place on December 9. Many guests, including Shankar Mahadevan, Kabir Khan, Neha Dhupia, and Gurdas Maan, were spotted at the Jaipur airport. Families of both the actors, too, were snapped by the paparazzi in the pink city.

