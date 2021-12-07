Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Salman Khan, Parents Unlikely to Attend

As the suspense surrounding Salman Khan’s attendance at the much-hyped wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal grows with every passing minute, the superstar’s family is expected to attend the event. Katrina is said to be close to Khan’s sisters, Arpita and Alvira.

According to sources close to the family, the two sisters will attend the wedding along with their husbands — Arpita’s husband and ‘Antim’ star Ayush Sharma and actor-director Atul Agnihotri (Alvira’s husband).

Katrina is said to have also wanted Salman’s parents to attend the ceremony and shower their blessings to the soon-to-be-wed couple, but they won’t be able to attend the event because of health concerns.

Advertisement

Salman’s Da-bangg concert tour’s dates coincide with Vicky and Katrina’s wedding celebrations. The actor is unlikely therefore to attend the function. Salman has flown to Riyadh with his head of security, Shera, who incidentally is monitoring the ‘KatVic’ wedding security at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

The rituals for the much-anticipated wedding between Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got underway on Tuesday at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, the venue for the celebrity wedding in Sawai Madhopur district, near here. So far, over 50 guests have reached the lavish hotel, which is all decked up for the star-studded wedding.

Security has been beefed up in and around the wedding venue, and the guests who are coming without authorised stickers on their vehicles are reportedly being sent back by the bouncers from the hotel gate itself. A special code has been allotted to all the guests attending the wedding, which will take place on December 9.

A host of film personalities, including Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Angad, Neha Dhupia, Sarvari Bagh, singer Gurdas Maan, Simran Kaur, and Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal have marked their presence for the wedding rituals.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.