Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding: SRK, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar's Names on Guest List

The who’s who will be attending Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal nuptial ceremony. Guests will go on a tiger-safari and every star has been given a code. Sawai Madhopur sanctuary is famous for Ranthambore Tiger Reserve. News18 even has the guest list. Rooms are booked for Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan.

> What went down at the first day of VicKat pre-wedding ceremony

The arrangements are almost over for the much talked-about Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal marriage in Rajasthan. Bollywood stars and other VIP guests continue to land in Jaipur. Many guests have shown interest in going for tiger safari in Sawai Madhopur. Arrangement for tiger safari has been made for guests who will be staying at Chauth ka Barwada at Barwada Fort.

>Every guest has been given a code

All the guests coming for the marriage have been given a code by the event management company. Only guests and the event management company know about this secret code. This code has been put before the room they are supposed to stay in so that no guests are able to find out who else has come to attend the marriage and who is staying here.

>Tiger is mentioned in the list

The exclusive list that News18 has accessed, finds a tiger mentioned in it. This means, the names of those guests who have shown interest in going for the tiger safari in the Sawai Madhopur sanctuary. As per this list, guests staying in 24 rooms will be going for the tiger safari in the sanctuary. The list also talks of how many rooms will be booked for staying of guests from 7 to 13 December. According to this list, 36 rooms will be booked for 7 December, 36 rooms for 8 December, 34 rooms for 9 December, 33 rooms for 10 December, 32 rooms for 11 December, 29 rooms for 12 December and 26 rooms for 13 December for the guests who will be coming to attend the marriage of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

