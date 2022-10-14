Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's First Karva Chauth Is All About Love; Check Pics

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their first Karva Chauth on Thursday. The Phone Bhoot actress took to her official Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures in which she was seen posing with the love of her life, Vicky Kaushal. In one of the clicks, Vicky was seen taking a selfie as the couple flaunted their million-dollar smiles. In another photo, the two were seen posing with Vicky’s parents. The last photo was a close-up shot of Katrina with her Karva Chauth thaali in her hands.

While Vicky sported an off-white kurta-pyjama, Katrina looked prettiest in a pink saree. She also added chooda and sindoor to her look for the special day. Sharing the pictures, Katrina wrote, “Pehla (first) Karwa Chauth" in the caption.

Advertisement

Soon after the pictures were shared, fans and friends were quick to flood the comments section with love-filled messages. While Mini Mathur wrote, ‘Sooooo lovely’, Shweta Bachchan also dropped red heart emojis. Karisma Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra also congratulated the couple on their first Karva Chauth. Ileana D’Cruz also commented, ‘Awwwww’.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in December last year in Rajasthan. It was an intimate wedding ceremony with only family members and a few close friends in attendance.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

On the work front, Katrina and Vicky have several projects in their respective pipelines. Katrina will be next seen in Tiger 3 along with Salman Khan which will hit theatres in April next year. She will also share the screen with Vijay Sethupathi for Merry Christmas. Besides this, Katrina has also been gearing up for the release of Phone Bhoot which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will also share the screen with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt for Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal is currently shooting for Sam Bahadur, which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. He will also be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here