Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Confirmed; Neighbour Krushna Says 'Prep on in Full Swing'

The fervour surrounding Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s rumoured wedding continues to grow each day, as reports of lavish ceremonies circulate. Even though the couple hasn’t confirmed anything yet, it seems their wedding is indeed happening, according to Vicky Kaushal’s neighbour, actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek.

In an interview with a TV channel, ABP News, while extending his best wishes to Katrina, when asked if wedding preps were on at full swing at Vicky’s residence or not, Krushna Abhishek said, “Haan shaadi ki tyaariyaan chal rahi hai unki lekin bahut andar andar chal rahi hai. Abhi take bahar nahi ayi hai (Yes, their wedding preps are on in full swing but everything is being done very secretly)." He then goes on to say how Vicky and Katrina look good together and are wonderful human beings.

It’s being reported that the Vicky-Katrina wedding will be held at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan and approximately 200 guests are expected to attend the functions.

Katrina and Vicky’s wedding guests will reportedly be assigned secret codes which will allow them entry to the wedding venue and festivities; even hotel rooms will only be accessible via a code, according to a report in BollywoodLife.com. The duo is reportedly set to tie the knot on December 9 and the entire grand wedding celebration will be held over 7th, 8th and 9th December.

The speculation about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s impending wedding went into overdrive after the duo was spotted at celebrity manager Reshma Shetty’s office together on Diwali. The couple reportedly had a Roka ceremony at director Kabir Khan’s house on Diwali day. It was reportedly an intimate affair with only close family members by the couple’s side. Katrina’s mother, Suzanne Turquoette, her sister, Isabelle Kaif and Vicky’s parents, Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal, and brother Sunny Kaushal were said to be present at the ceremony.

