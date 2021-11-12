Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Preparations in Full Swing; See Pics of the 700-Year-Old Royal Venue

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot at the Six Senses Fort Hotel in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district. The wedding celebrations will be held from December 7-12 and the booking has been done in the hotel for the wedding.

However, its formal announcement is yet to be made. Many event companies will work together to organise the VIP wedding. Different companies are being hired for different events, confirmed officials. Representatives of these event companies are searching rooms in different hotels in Sawai Madhopur. On the other hand, the team of Katrina and Vicky Kaushal has also started preparing for the wedding. A 10-member team reached Six Senses Barwara Fort on Tuesday to take stock of the situation. According to the information received from the hotel management, the team monitored all arrangements related to the wedding.

They did a recce from which place the groom will come sitting on the horse, where will the mehendi be organised and so on. However, the wedding programs have not been announced yet.

Advertisement

Here are pictures from the venue said to be built in the 14th century.

There are 48 luxury suites in the palace which reinterpret the regal ambience of a bygone era. Designed in contemporary Rajasthani style, and subtly incorporating state-of-the-art technology, all are palatially proportioned. Some open to private walled gardens, others to expansive terraces with views of the countryside or towards Barwara village.

The rumours of Vicky Kaushal dating Katrina Kaif have been doing the rounds for quite some time. Both the actors have been denying the stories, but now, it looks like the air will be cleared once and all, for the good of both.

Sources close to the actors have said that the two had a very private ‘roka’ ceremony during Diwali. It took place at the home of filmmaker Kabir Khan. Katrina considers Kabir to be like her brother, which may be the reason why she chose to have the ceremony at his place in a close-knit affair that did not extend beyond immediate members of the two families.

(Inputs from IANS)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.