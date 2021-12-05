Katrina and Vicky's Wedding to be a 'Private Affair', Reception for Film Industry Much Later

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be getting married in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan next week, a source said. Reports of Kaif, 38, and Kaushal, 33, dating have been doing the rounds since over a year, but the two actors never went public with their relationship. According to the source close to the development, the wedding festivities starting with sangeet, mehendi followed by the marriage ceremony — will be held from December 7 to 9 in Rajasthan.

Their wedding is going to be a private, intimate affair with only immediate family and close friends in attendance. The couple is excited to share their joy with their friends and well-wishers in the industry too. They (couple) will be hosting a celebration for the industry at a much later date, the source said. The wedding will reportedly be held at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Chauth Ka Barwara town of Sawai Madhopur.

Sawai Madhopur district collector Rajendra Kishan on Friday said a meeting of the district administration officials was organised to discuss the law-and-order arrangements for four days during the celebrity wedding. Keeping in view the coronavirus pandemic situation, Kishan also said directions have been given that all guests should have got both the doses of vaccination.

As far as we have been informed, there will be 120 guests for four days from December 7 to 10. RT PCR test is compulsory for those who have not taken vaccine doses, he had said.

