Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Was Gorgeous; Bride is Very Happy, Reveals Mini Mathur

Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif tied the knot with handsome hunk, Vicky Kaushal on December 9 in an intimate wedding, attended by their family and close friends. Not many pictures from their wedding ceremony have been released so far, and fans are waiting for the same. On the evening of December 10, a plane carrying several guests of Vicky-Katrina’s wedding touched Mumbai airport. Director Kabir Khan and his wife, Mini Mathur were among them.

The power couple, who is said to be extremely close to Katrina, was more than happy to finally spill the beans about the hush-hush wedding. First, Kabir and Mini posed for the shutterbugs while tugging along their huge bags. When asked about the wedding, the duo had only good things to say.

Kabir said that the wedding was very beautiful, while Mini who was following close behind gushed about the nuptials. She stated that the wedding was gorgeous and moreover, Katrina was very happy.

This is not it though, Mini had penned an adorable note for the couple via her Instagram handle. Sharing the now-viral pictures of the lovebirds, Mini wrote that every girl in the world should find the happiness she saw on Katrina’s face in the last three days. For Vicky, Mini said, “May you always have abundant reasons to power her with love and laughter.. the way only you can."

Last month, it was reported that Katrina and Vicky had a private Roka ceremony at Kabir and Mini’s place in Mumbai. The ceremony is said to have taken place on Diwali as both families considered it to be an auspicious date.

To avoid paparazzi and media attention, the two had travelled in different cars, and the ceremony was an intimate affair, attended by only family members. While Vicky had his brother Sunny Kaushal and parents on his side, Katrina was accompanied by sister Isabelle and mom Suzanne.

