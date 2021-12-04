Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Will Have 120 Guests; Couple to Reach Rajasthan on Dec 6

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are yet to say a word about their upcoming nuptials but if the rumours are to be believed, the couple will be getting married on December 9 in Rajasthan. Speculations about the venue, the reception details, and even the guest list are all over social media. According to reports, the Katrina-Vicky wedding will take place in Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district. The couple is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the wedding celebrations are spectacular, and yet intensely private.

Now, according to a report in ETimes, Sawai Madhopur’s district administration held a meeting on Friday morning to discuss the law and order arrangements ahead of the high-profile wedding. The officials discussed crowd-controlling measures and other security arrangements for the celebrities. Sawai Madhopur district collector Rajendra Kishan, who chaired the meeting, told ETimes, “The meeting was held to discuss various aspects related to the wedding, including law and order. We had officials from various departments like the traffic department, forest officials and transport department. There will be 120 guests in all and they will be allowed entry on the basis of double vaccination certificates and RT-PCR tests."

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s family members and other guests will start reaching Jaipur from December 5 onwards, while the couple will arrive at the wedding venue on December 6, a source informed ETimes. The high-profile wedding will be attended by the likes of Varun Dhawan, Rohit Shetty, Natasha Dalal, Shashank Khaitan and other big names.

Amid all this, Vicky Kaushal was spotted at Katrina Kaif’s house on Friday night, adding fuel to the fire. Dressed in a blue t-shirt, jeans and cap, the actor seemed to be in a happy mood as he greeted paparazzi with ‘namaste’. He even showed the thumbs-up sign. The actor left Katrina’s house around 12:50 am. Apart from Vicky, fashion designer Anaita Shroff also visited Katrina’s house. The actor-turned-designer is quite close to both the actors.

