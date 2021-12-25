Home » News » Movies » Katrina Kaif And Vijay Sethupathi Team Up for 'Master' Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas'

Merry Christmas will be helmed by Sriram Raghavan.
Katrina Kaif has announced her first film after her marriage. The actress is back on set with director Sriram Raghavan for 'Merry Christmas'.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: December 25, 2021, 11:28 IST

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif, who recently got hitched with actor Vicky Kaushal, has announced her first film after marriage. The actress resumed work on Friday with Sriram Raghavan’s next. On the occasion of Christmas, the actress officially announced the project on Instagram.

The film has been titled Merry Christmas and will see Katrina Kaif opposite South star Vijay Sethupathi. Sharing a picture with the team ‘Merry Christmas,’ Katrina wrote, “New Beginnings. BACK ON SET with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it’s an honor to be directed by him. Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani and @sanjayroutraymatchbox."

On Monday, Katrina was seen arriving at the residence of Vicky’s parents in Andheri, Mumbai. Vicky Kaushal has already returned to work. Sporting her red chooda (bridal bangles), Katrina was snapped wearing shades and a mask.

On Monday, Vicky was snapped at the Mumbai airport, before flying to Indore to resume shooting. Wearing grey sweatshirt, he was all smiles for the cameras. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9. The two travelled to an undisclosed location soon after, to spend time with each other. They’ve also been sharing glimpses into their fairy tale wedding on Instagram.

Last week, Katrina and Vicky seen arriving at their new abode for the house warming ceremony. The newlyweds were also accompanied by their close family members. They were clicked outside their Juhu apartment by paparazzi, who shared the videos on social media. A Hindu priest was also seen arriving for the ceremony. The couple recently returned from their honeymoon.

Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: December 25, 2021, 11:28 IST