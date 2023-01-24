Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the big screen after more than four years with Pathaan, where he plays a gun-toting spy. The audience’s excitement and intrigue about the film, which maybe referred to as the most highly anticipated film of the year, is sky high. The unprecedented buzz about the film is coupled with continuous increase in the number of shows and Shah Rukh’s fan clubs hosting several first day first show screenings in various parts of the country and the world.

Trade pundits are estimating that Pathaan is likely to cross the first day collections of director Sidharth Anand’s last directorial, War (2019). Not just his fans, even members from the film fraternity are pumped up for the release of Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Ahead of its release, the star cast of the film urged fans through a promotional video to watch the film only in theatres to avoid piracy. Yash Raj Films also shared an email ID -reportpiracy@yashrajfilms.com - to report the websites sharing pirated content of the movie. And now, actor Katrina Kaif, who played a spy named Zoya in Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), has joined the promotion campaign by asking audiences to not give out spoilers from the actioner. Taking to social media, she wrote, “My friend Pathaan is on a dangerous mission. It is very important in the interest of national security that you don’t reveal anything about this. You are all part of this classified mission now. Zoya."

This has led many to wonder if Katrina will also have a cameo in Pathaan. Check out her post here:

Since Pathaan is a part of producer Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, the storylines of Pathaan and Tiger 3 are interconnected. As per reports, the paths of Shah Rukh, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan will ‘constantly cross to build up the grand finale of the spy universe’. Reports also suggest that Shah Rukh will be shooting extensively soon after the release of Pathaan. Confirming it, Salman had said in 2021 that they will be seen in special roles in each of their films.

Speaking about Shah Rukh’s cameo in Tiger 3, a source had told ETimes, “This will be a massively mounted action sequence where Pathaan and Tiger come together for a very crucial scene. This will also be a huge cinematic moment for audiences to love. The spy universe is turning out to be deliciously thrilling because it brings the biggest superstars together in a riveting, edge of the seat sequences that are important for the plot to move forward…"

On a related note, Pathaan is set to release in theatres on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. The music for the film has been composed by Vishal-Sheykhar.

