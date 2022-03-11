Katrina Kaif Begins Shooting for Vijay Sethupathi and Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif began the shooting of her upcoming film Merry Christmas today. She took to her official social media handle to share a photo from the set featuring the clapboard. She did not caption the post but fans were elated at the announcement and took to the comment section to drop heart emojis. The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan and also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead.

Merry Christmas was officially confirmed in December 2021 with a photo on Instagram with the director Sriram Raghavan and producer Ramesh Taurani. A couple of months ago, Katrina took to social media to share a photo with the team and wrote, “New Beginnings 💛.BACK ON SET 🎥 with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! 🎄."

She continued, “I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it’s an honor to be directed by him. . Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox."

According to a source close to the project, the actress will complete the film in one take, and once the studio schedule is completed, the team will move on to shooting at live locations throughout the city. As per reports, the film’s production began in a South Mumbai studio and will now be shot on location after the indoor studio schedule is completed.

Apart from Merry Christmas, Katrina will also be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. Next, she will be seen in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

