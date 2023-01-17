Home » News » Movies » Katrina Kaif's Birthday Wish For Tiger Zinda Hai Director Ali Abbas Zafar Comes With Throwback Gems

Katrina Kaif's Birthday Wish For Tiger Zinda Hai Director Ali Abbas Zafar Comes With Throwback Gems

Katrina Kaif and director Ali Abbas Zafar have worked together on several projects including Bharat, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan among others.

Katrina Kaif and director Ali Abbas Zafar are close friends and have worked together on several projects including Bharat, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan among others. On Tuesday, Katrina took to her Instagram stories to send wishes to Ali on his 41st birthday. The actress reminisced and shared some old, never-before-seen pictures.

In the first photo shared by Katrina, she was seen posing with the director as she jokingly held his neck. Along with the photo, she also penned down a heartwarming note and wrote, “Happy happy birthday buddy, wish u all the best things in the world…and many many more years for me to trouble you." These images appear to precisely capture their friendship and wacky personalities when they are around one another on their film sets. The last image is a collage of Ali’s and Katrina’s photos, showing them both in identical poses like true besties.

Ali Abbas Zafar’s last directorial endeavour was Jogi, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Amyra Dastur. The film, based on the 1984 riots in Delhi, was streamed on Netflix. Ali has directed movies like Gunday, starring Ranveer, Arjun, and Priyanka Chopra, and Sultan, starring Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma. Currently, the filmmaker is reportedly concentrating on the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan reboot, which will mark the first collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

There has also been a lot of talk about Katrina Kaif working with Ali in a superhero film Super Soldier, in which she would play the lead role. However, the film was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While there’s no announcement as to when the film could go on the floor, Zafar had earlier confirmed that there will be a discussion about the film’s schedule soon and that the movie is surely happening.

“The superhero film with Katrina is surely happening. It is with Netflix and the schedule of the film was completely shaken due to the pandemic and Katrina had to finish Tiger 3 and her other commitments," Ali had said.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Phone Bhoot, co-starring Ishaan Khattar, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

first published: January 17, 2023, 17:40 IST
last updated: January 17, 2023, 17:40 IST
