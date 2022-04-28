Katrina Kaif Blesses Social Media with A Vibrant Bikini Look, Jee Le Zaraa Co-Star Priyanka Chopra Reacts; See Pic

Katrina Kaif blessed our social media feeds on Thursday with stunning pictures of herself in a bright blue swimsuit. The actress shared a stunning series of pictures from a tropical getaway on Instagram. Dressed in a two-piece swimsuit Katrina wore a deep blue top with v-neckline and ruffled shoulder sleeves. The top was paired with a floral print pair of high-waisted swimming bottoms.

For make-up, the actress wore a subtle eye shadow shade and glossy lips. Katrina left her hair open as she embraced the perfect tropical sunset. See the post here:

Sharing the pictures on the social media platform, Katrina added an array of blue heart emoticons in the caption. Katrina’s latest Instagram post has been double-tapped by over one million Instagram users. Katrina’s co-star from the upcoming Farhan Akhtar movie Jee Le Zaraa, Priyanka Chopra Jonas also commented with a fire emoticon.

If you too are planning on going for a vacation to a seashore, Katrina’s recent beach looks may inspire you to pack your wardrobe with some minimal yet chic swimsuits. In an Instagram post from earlier this month, the actress was spotted in an all-black monokini as she sat in the shade of the palm trees and cool white sands of Maldivian island. The actress accessorised her look with a giant straw hat matching her swimsuit. Katrina also wore a pair of simple silver hoops to complete her look.

Besides her beach-perfect sartorial choices, Katrina has also been sporting perfect hairstyles. In an Instagram post from March, the actress was spotted in an orange oversized shirt and a pink-hued tank top with a bikini bottom. Katrina paired the look with loose wavy hair pulled back with a vibrant headscarf.

Katrina will soon be seen in Phone Bhoot, co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in her kitty.

