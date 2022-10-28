Katrina Kaif Calls Her Zero Co-Star Shah Rukh Khan 'Incredibly Intelligent', Read On

Katrina Kaif, who shared the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero, opened up about the actor’s intelligence and called him knowledgeable. Katrina is gearing up for the release of her film Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will also be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, which will also have a cameo of SRK. In a recent interview, Katrina opened up about Shah Rukh and shared her views on him.

“Always informative. Like always knowledgeable. I don’t know if that’s correct grammar but it’s always knowledgeable. Talking to him is like intellectual. We will always leaving knowing more. He is incredibly intelligent."

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan’s last film was Zero, with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. It was released in 2018. Katrina, Shah Rukh and Anushka also shared the screen space in Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Talking of SRK, the actor will now be making his comeback on the big screen with Pathaan, which is slated for a January 2023 release. The spy-thriller will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Next, he will be seen in Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar. For this film, he will be sharing the screen with Nayanthara for the first time. Besides these, SRK will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

Talking of Katrina Kaif, her next film Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi will release on November 4. The actress plays the role of a ghost in it. She will also be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. Besides these, she has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

Read all the Latest Movies News here