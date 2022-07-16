Katrina Kaif Celebrates 39th Birthday With Vicky Kaushal; Ricky Martin Denies 'Sexual Relationship' With Nephew

Katrina Kaif celenrated her 39th birthday today. The actress, along with Vicky Kaushal and her friends, had flown out of India to ring in her birthday. Today, she took to Instagram to share glimpses from the birthday celebration. The pics featured her girl gang and brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal, but fans wanted to see her with Vicky Kaushal.

Ricky Martin has denied allegations that the singer was in a ‘sexual relationship’ with his nephew for seven months. Martin has been accused of abuse and incest by his 21-year-old nephew. His attorney also said that the accuser is “struggling with deep mental health challenges."

Kartik Aaryan might join Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s next. According to latest reports. It is said that he will have a cameo appearance and that he will share screen with both Ranbir and Shraddha.

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja joined megastar Chiranjeevi in the latter’s upcoming film tentatively titled Mega 154. Ravi Teja has also began shooting for the Bobby aka KS Ravindra directorial, and the makers made the announcement with a video.

Paras Kalnawat of Anupamaa fame has reportedly given his nod to be a part of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. It is also being said that Nia Sharma has been finalised as one of the contestants and a discussion to get Hina Khan in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 is underway. However, there is no official announcement to this so far.

