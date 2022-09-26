Katrina Kaif Celebrates Founders Day With Kids at Her Mom's School, Vicky Kaushal, Hrithik Roshan React

Katrina Kaif recently visited the Mountain View School in Madurai and the photos and videos have gone viral on social media now. She took to social media to share photos and videos as they celebrated Founders Day. Her mother and brother were also present at the event.

In the photos, she can be seen interacting with the kids of the school and one of the videos also show her adorably high-fiving them. Sharing the post on social media, the actress wrote, “Celebrating Founders Day 🏫 On Saturday, we at Mountain View School held a celebration of life for our founder who passed away last year. The Performances by teachers and children, along with some special guests made this such a special time. We also inaugurated three new classrooms, thanks to donations from benefactors, Following out 2021 fundraiser.