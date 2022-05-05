Katrina Kaif Celebrates Her Mom's 70th Birthday With Her 'Noisy' Siblings; Vicky Kaushal Reacts

Katrina Kaif, Isabelle Kaif and her siblings came together to celebrate her mother Suzanne Turquotte’s 70th birthday. The actress took to her Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures from the birthday bash. It seems like Vicky Kaushal had to give the celebrations a miss.

In the first picture shared in the post, Suzanne and Katrina posed with a mouthwatering chocolate cake. The post then featured pictures of Katrina and Suzanne posing with Katrina’s siblings. Katrina shared the pictures with the caption, “Happy 70th mama 🎂 May u always live life with the joy and courage that u do …….. surrounded by your very noisy kids."

Although Vicky did not drop a public wish, he reacted to Katrina’s sweet birthday post for her mother by liking it. On the other hand, Anushka Sharma dropped a sweet comment. “This is so cute," Anushka said. “Happy birthday," Neha Dhupia wished.

Isabelle also shared happy pictures from the birthday celebrations. “Happiest of Birthday Mama❣️Here’s to the baddest Matriarch around❣️Love you to the moon and back," she wrote.

Suzanne was often spotted in December, ahead of Katrina and Vicky’s wedding. She was seen out and about, preparing for the wedding. In pictures from the wedding, Suzanne was seen having a ball with Katrina and dancing with Vicky;s dad Sham Kaushal.

Vicky and Katrina’s wedding took place on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur. The intimate affair was attended by filmmaker Kabir Khan, his actor wife Mini Mathur, director Vijay Krishna Achara of Dhoom 3 and Thugs of Hindostan fame, actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, among others. As per a Pinkvilla report, the couple had their court marriage on Saturday, March 19.

On the work front, Katrina and Vicky have a number of movies in the making. Katrina has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Merry Christmas. The actress also has Phone Bhoot, and Jee Le Zara in the pipeline. On the other hand, Vicky recently wrapped filming of the yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan and has Govinda Naam Mera, Sam Bahadur, and The Immortal Ashwatthama in the making.

