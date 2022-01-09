Katrina Kaif Celebrates One Month of Marital Bliss; Vishal Kotian Tests Covid-19 Positive Ahead of Bigg Boss 15 Wild Card Entry

Undoubtedly so, married life looks good on Katrina Kaif, as was evident in the several glimpses she and her husband Vicky Kaushal shared from their beachside honeymoon and Christmas celebrations on their respective Instagram accounts. Now, as the couple, who tied the knot on December 9, 2021, clocks one month of wedded bliss, Katrina took to Instagram to share a loved-up pic with her “love".

Bigg Boss 15 fame Vishal Kotian has tested positive for Covid-19 and if sources are to be believed his entry as a wild card contestant has been postponed. He took to his social media account to share the news. Vishal wrote in a now-deleted Instagram Story, “I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am asymptomatic and feeling completely okay. I have isolated myself and following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately. Stay safe everyone."

Ankita Lokhande welcomed the New Year 2022 with her husband Vicky Jain and flaunted her new bride glow in the images, in which she wore a beautiful silk saree. The Pavita Rishta actress has been very active on social media recently, sharing all the details of her perfect wedding at the end of last year.

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, on Sunday evening, shared a video of her dancing her heart out with her daughters Alisah and Renee Sen. The former Miss Universe can be seen having a gala time with her girls as they flaunt their dance moves. The actress is dressed in a blue sweatshirt with stars drawn on it and paired it with white pants. Her bond with her daughters and their chemistry makes the video a special thing to watch.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh’s debut TV quiz show The Big Picture had its grand finale episode aired today and it was graced by filmmaker Karan Johar and Kajol. Ranveer quizzed the duo, who bagged Rs 50 lakhs at the end of the episode. The duo also shared several anecdotes from the films they worked on together like Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and My Name is Khan. She also recreated a scene from KKHT where she enacted her character Anjali, and Ranveer said the lines of Shah Rukh Khan.

