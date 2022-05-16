Katrina Kaif Celebrates Vicky Kaushal's First Birthday After Wedding With Mushy Pics From New York

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal turned 34 today and he is celebrating his special day with his actress-wife Katrina Kaif in New York. This marks Vicky’s first birthday with Katrina after their wedding last year. The couple had jetted off to the US a couple of days ago for a vacation. On Monday afternoon, Katrina took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of mushy photos from their celebrations in New York.

The photos seem to be taken on a rooftop, with high-raised buildings behind them. Vicky can be seen hugging Katrina from behind in one photo and kissing her in the second. Captioning the post, Katrina wrote, “New York Wala Birthday My ❤️Simply put ………………YOU MAKE EVERYTHING BETTER ."

Last week, Vicky shared an adorable photo with Katrina from their holiday where the two can be seen crossing a road as Vicky puts his arm on Katrina’s shoulder. The couple who are spending some quality time together had also visited Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant, Sona and also posted a picture.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had been making headlines after rumours of the latter’s pregnancy started doing the rounds. It was reported that Katrina is already 2 months pregnant. However, Vicky Kaushal’s spokesperson denied the rumour and called the report untrue.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had a grand wedding ceremony in December last year which was attended by their family members, close friends and industry colleagues. They tied the knot on December 9 in the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Vicky donned a cream and gold sherwani, a complementing turban, and a green neckpiece to the wedding. Katrina was clad in a crimson and gold gown with traditional jewellery.

