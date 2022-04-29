Katrina Kaif Channels Her Love For Oversized Jackets in Throwback Pic; Hubby Vicky Kaushal Is All Hearts

Katrina Kaif is a true blue fashionista. When it comes to her casual clothing or her airport looks, the actress always her fashion game on point. The actress who enjoys a huge fan following on social media never fails to impress her fans with her intriguing posts channeling her sartorial finesse. Maintaining the trajectory, the Namaste London actress took to Instagram on Friday and reminisced about her childhood days when she wore an oversized denim jacket. The actress has been following the current trend ever since her childhood days, and the picture only speaks volumes about the diva’s fashion sense.

In the photo, we see Katrina Kaif feeding grass to goat in a yard amid lush green vegetation. The actress donned a baggy denim jacket over a black dress, with her hair pulled back, the actress looks sweet and innocent in her childhood pic. The photo seems to be from her London days when Katrina stayed with her family. The photo is a proof of the De Dana Dan actress’ impeccable fashion sense since her childhood days. And the actress still continues to impress her fans with her fine sartorial choices.

Taking to the captions, Katrina Kaif wrote, “Doing oversized even back then ⭐️."

Soon after the photo was posted online, celebrity followers chimed into the comments section to shower praise on the actress.

Katrina Kaif’s hubby was among the first to react to the pic as he dropped a heart emoticon.

While Karishma Kapoor wrote, “Love it 🙌🏼💕," Shweta Bachchan termed the photo “adorable."

Fans couldn’t stop but gush over their favourite actress’ adorable childhood memory. They showered the post with heart and fire emoticons.

Recently, Katrina Kaif has treated fans to a new set of her beach look photos. The Merry Christmas star dropped new photos in a blue bikini on her handle and set Instagram on fire. Katrina shared new photos in which she can be seen slaying in a blue high-waist floral bikini. The star posed as she flaunted her toned midriff. Katrina left her wet hair open and kept her makeup natural. The star managed to make heads turn and left netizens in awe of her look.

On work front, the actress has been making the headlines for her Vijay Sethupathi co-starrer flick Merry Christmas. Katrina also has Tiger 3 co-starring Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. The spy thriller is the third film in the Tiger franchise and is directed by Maneesh Sharma. Tiger 3, produced by Yash Raj Films, is set to release on Eid next year. Katrina and Salman are expected to reprise their roles as Zoya and Tiger – two espionage agents.

