Katrina Kaif Confesses She Didn't Know Much About Vicky Kaushal at First: 'When I Met Him, I Was...'

This week, Katrina Kaif will be seen talking about her love story with Vicky Kaushal on Koffee With Karan 7. The relationship was manifested on the Koffee couch and soon, the actors not only went on to date but also marry last year. It has now been revealed that Katrina will open up about her first meeting with Vicky at Zoya Akhtar’s party on the show.

In the episode that Vicky Kaushal was seen with Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar had revealed that Katrin and Vicky’s love story began when they met at Zoya’s party. Katrina, in the upcoming episode, reveals that when she first met Vicky, she didn’t know much about him. Nevertheless, she was smitten from their first interaction.

“I didn’t even know much about Vicky. He was just a name I had heard, but had never associated with. But when I met him, I was won over," she shares on the episode, as reported by Mid-Day. Calling their relationship “unexpected and out of the blue", Katrina adds, “It was my destiny, and it was meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point, all of it felt so unreal."

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in December last year. The wedding was a private affair with very few guests invited to be a part of it. Talking to Zoom Entertainment recently, Katrina revealed the reason for her private wedding and said, “I think more than trying to keep it private, we were restricted by, unfortunately, Covid. You know my family has been personally affected by Covid and it was something that you had to take seriously."

Meanwhile, on the episode, Katrina is joined by her Phone Bhoot co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The trailer was released earlier this week and it promises to be a fun episode.

