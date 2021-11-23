Katrina Kaif Coordinates with Vicky Kaushal's Family for December Wedding Prep: Report

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot at the Six Senses Fort Hotel in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district. The wedding celebrations will be held from December 7-12 and the booking has been done in the hotel for the wedding.

Read: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Wedding Preparations in Full Swing; See Pics of the 700-Year-Old Royal Venue

According to a news report (via ETimes), Katrina has now taken a break from work for preparations for her big day. The actress will reportedly shoot for a few ads and events so that she gets ample time for her wedding prep. The report also stated that Vicky Kaushal is busy with his professional commitments and hence his brother Sunny Kaushal and his mother are taking care of the preparation on their family’s behalf. Katrina is also reportedly coordinating with Vicky’s family as they finalise everything ahead of the big day.

It was also revealed that the rumoured couple will also formally announce their wedding news to the fans. Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and more Bollywood celebrities are expected to attend Katrina and Vicky’s December wedding in Rajasthan.

Advertisement

Read: Katrina, Vicky’s Bollywood Guest List for Dec Wedding: Sidharth, Kiara, Varun and Few Others

An intimate roka ceremony also took place on Diwali day at filmmaker Kabir Khan’s residence where the immediate families of the two actors were present. They kept it very secretive with no big celebrations taking place.

On the work front, Vicky will next be seen in Govinda Mera Namm, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. The movie is directed by Shashank Khaitan and set for June release.

Katrina has been shooting for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. The YRF actioner will reportedly release in 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.