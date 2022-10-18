Katrina Kaif Didn't Recognise Vicky Kaushal in Manmarziyaan Promo, Recalls Asking 'Who Is This Guy?'

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot last December. The couple was reportedly dating for a couple of years before they got married in an intimate wedding. Although the couple is head over heels for each other, Katrina in a recent interview confessed that she didn’t know who Vicky was when Zero director Aanand L Rai showed her the promo of Manmarziyaan.

The film, released in 2018, starred Vicky, Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan. While the film was helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Aanand produced the film under his banner Colour Yellow Productions. In a new interview, Katrina revealed that she noticed Vicky in the promo and was impressed by his ‘raw’ performance.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

“I remember (producer) Aanand L Rai showing me a promo of Manmarziyaan and I was like, ‘Who is this guy?!’ At that point I just found it. Wow! He was so effortless and raw. He has that talent," she told Indian Express. Who would have thought that three years later they would end up together?

Katrina had previously told Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan 7 that she didn’t know much about Vicky before they began dating. “I didn’t even know much about Vicky. He was just a name I had heard, but had never associated with. But when I met him, I was won over," she said. Calling their relationship “unexpected and out of the blue", Katrina added, “It was my destiny, and it was meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point, all of it felt so unreal."

On the work front, Katrina will be seen in Phone Bhoot. In her first film since her wedding, Katrina plays the role of a ghost in the film. The film also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The plot of this Gurmmeet Singh directorial revolves around a ghost-busting service of which Siddhant and Ishaan are part of. The film is co-penned by Jasvinder Bath and Ravi Shankaran. Sheeba Chaddha and Jackie Shroff also feature in crucial roles in the film. Phone Bhoot is slated to hit the theatres on November 4.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here