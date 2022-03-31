Katrina Kaif Documents Romantic Outing with Hubby Vicky Kaushal in Breathtaking Location; See Pics

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most loved and popular couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. After tying the knot in a grand destination wedding in Rajasthan in December last year, the much-in-love couple has been treating their fans to adorable pictures featuring their romantic moments. And every time they share a picture on social media, they make fans swoon over them with their undeniable chemistry and loved-up pictures. Maintaining the trajectory, on Thursday, Katrina Kaif treated her fans to intriguing pictures from their outing at a breathtaking location.

Taking to Instagram, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress shared three pictures as she shared the happiness of enjoying a romantic outing with her life partner- Vicky at a breath-taking location. The first photo sees Katrina and Vicky soaking in the sun as they relaxed together on a yacht. Katrina looks gorgeous in a no make up look as she wore a bikini strappy top, and a stylish Christian Dior visor hat, on the other hand, Vicky Kaushal is seen soaking in the sun with black shades on.

Advertisement

The next picture sees Katrina dressed in a white mini dress as she adores the gorgeous view amid the sea. With her hands rested on the head of a seat, on the yacht, Katrina is seen donning sunglasses, while living in the moment. The last picture is a serene view of lush flora of the exotic location where the couple, seems to be staying in. The photo captures mesmerising beauty of a sunset that has painted the sky golden. It seems that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have chosen an enthralling location for their romantic outing.

Advertisement

Taking to the captions, Katrina added a few emoticons in sync with the outing. She added a motorboat, water wave, desert island and two heart emoticons as she summarised her holiday with emojis.

As soon as the post hit the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than 4.4v million likes within half an hour of being posted. Scores of fans showered love on their favourite star couple by dropping in red heart emoticons.

Advertisement

On the work front, Katrina has three films in his kitty-Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Govinda Naam Mera, co-starring Kiara Advani and Bhoomi Pednekar, Sam Bahadur, co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Laxman Utekar’s untitled with Sara Ali Khan.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.