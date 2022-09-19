Katrina Kaif Drops a Selfie From The Sets of Merry Christmas, Shares BTS Pic of Vijay Sethupathi Too

While most of us were relaxing on Sunday, Katrina Kaif spent the time on the sets of her upcoming film Merry Christmas. On Sunday night, the Bollywood diva took to her Instagram stories and dropped a ‘good night selfie’ from the sets of the film. In the picture, she looked away from the lens as she clicked the selfie. Her glowing face, open hair and simple smile added charm to the picture.

Earlier in the day, Katrina also dropped a picture of a clapboard that had Merry Christmas written on it. Sharing the picture, Katrina added ‘Work Work Work’ sticker to it. Not just this, but the actress also shared a monochrome photo of the director of the film Sriram Raghavan. In the picture, he was seen looking into the camera as Katrina captured the moment. The third picture featured Katrina’s co-star Vijay Sethupathi. “(camera emoji) by me," she wrote in the caption.

This is not the first time that Katrina shared a picture from the sets of Merry Christmas. Earlier she shared a picture donning a white sweater top where she was seen interacting with Vijay Sethupathi. In another photo, she was seen involved in a serious discussion with the director Sriram.

Merry Christmas is the first time that Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi will share the screen. It also makers the actors’ first collaboration with Raghavan. The film will be produced by Ramesh Taurani’s Tips Industries in association with Matchbox Pictures Pvt. Ltd. It is scheduled to hit theatres on December 23, 2022.

Meanwhile, Katrina has several other projects in her pipeline too. She will be next seen in Tiger 3 along with Salman Khan which will hit theatres in April next year. Besides this, she will also be seen in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will also share the screen with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt for Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.

