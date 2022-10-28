Katrina Kaif Drops Hilarious Comment on Deepika Padukone's Gym Video, Fans Go Gaga Over Their Bond

Deepika Padukone’s recent gym video broke the internet yesterday because it was filmed by none other than Katrina Kaif. Netizens were elated to see the two leading ladies of Bollywood bond so well, keeping aside the competition. They were also elated as both Deepika and Katrina dated the same person in the past, Ranbir Kapoor. Now, the banter on the Instagram post continues.

Sharing the video, Deepika had written, “Me working really hard in the gym!Meanwhile, @katrinakaif upto no good me…" In the video, she can be seen attempting to perform the flying yoga while Katrina was recording it. Some time back, the Phone Bhoot actress took to the comment section to write, “We need two hammock s "

Take a look at the post:

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Fans were so elated to see them bonding, one of them even asked them to do a movie together. One comment on that post read, “@katrinakaif See how many people liked this post without seeing both of your faces❤️ so please do a movie together, if you two team up, you don’t need any male actors, my dream is a action movie with both of you please make my dream come true @deepikapadukone." Another comment read, “@katrinakaif make sure to take selfie next time 17years working in the same Industry and y’all have none"

It was long reported that Deepika and Katrina’s relationship was sour owing to their past with Ranbir. However, over the years, the actresses have made rare gestures to mend their ties. In 2018, when Deepika married Ranveer Singh, Katrina was seen making her way to the wedding reception. Deepika also was seen wishing Katrina on her birthday a couple of times.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone recently released the poster of her film Fighter. In it, she shares the screen with Hrithik Roshan for the first time. The film is slated for a 2024 release. She will also be seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and Project K with Prabhas. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedu and Ishaan Khatter. She will also be seen in Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas.

Read all the Latest Movies News here