Katrina Kaif Drops Hubby Vicky Kaushal to Airport, Gives Him Tight Hug; VicKat Fans Have Meltdown

Despite their busy work schedules, actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took time out to ring in their first New Year together after marriage. Katrina on Saturday evening was spotted at the Mumbai airport dropping off her husband as he flew off for a shooting schedule to resume work. The actress was also clicked giving the ‘Uri’ actor a tight hug before he got down from their car. Vicky also posed for the paps before entering the airport.

Katrina was wearing a bright orange sweatshirt in the viral video, while Vicky complemented his wife in a rust coloured sweater with blue denim jeans. The couple also had their face masks on abiding by COVID-19 protocol.

One user wrote, “They’re the best unproblematic couple just busy with their lives and don’t care about haters’ opinions." Another one commented on the video, “He came back just to celebrate New Year with his wifey taking out time from his busy schedule is the cutest thing."

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif recently announced her first film after marriage. The actress resumed work last week with Sriram Raghavan’s next. On the occasion of Christmas, the actress officially announced the project on Instagram.

The film has been titled Merry Christmas and will see Katrina Kaif opposite South star Vijay Sethupathi. Sharing a picture with the team ‘Merry Christmas,’ Katrina wrote, “New Beginnings. BACK ON SET with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it’s an honor to be directed by him. Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani and @sanjayroutraymatchbox."

