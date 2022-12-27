Katrina Drops Pic of 'OG' Salman, Sophie Wishes Her First Crush, Shilpa, Anupam Post Sweet Birthday Notes

It is a celebration time for Salman Khan as the Bollywood superstar marked his 57th birthday on Tuesday, December 27. On his special day, not only fans but a barrage of celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Ali Abbas Zafar, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Venkatesh Daggubati, Angad Bedi, and many more have flooded social media with heart-warming wishes for the actor. Amidst this, several videos of his birthday celebrations including Shah Rukh Khan hugging Salman Khan are also creating a massive buzz on social media. Here’s taking a quick look at how Bollywood is wishing the superstar.

Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan’s Tiger co-star Katrina Kaif called him ‘OG’ as she posted her heartwarming short note.

Ajay Devgn

Salman Khan's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam co-star Ajay Devgn had this birthday wish for him:

Manish Malhotra

Fashion maverick, Manish Malhotra posted a dapper photo of Salman Khan in his designed black sherwani while wishing the superstar his birthday.

Anupam Kher

The Kashmir Files fame shared a series of photos alongside birthday boy Salman Khan and hailed him as his dearest friend. “My dear and dearest Salman Khan! Many many congratulations and best wishes on your birthday! May God give you a long and healthy life. You spread happiness and love to people! Always be happy! Live long!” wrote Kher before finishing the note with a red heart emoticon.

Shilpa Shetty

“Wishing you great health, love, happiness, and all that your heart desires my dearest Salman,” stated Shilpa Shetty as she called him a ‘Rockstar.’

Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh posted a candid throwback moment with Salman Khan alongside a sweet birthday note that reads, “One’s Life is blessed if you a person who unconditionally stands for you without even asking you if you need the support. Salman Khan bhau is that person for me. I have no words to express how much I love- all I wish for you is great health and long life. Happy Birthday, Bhau.” Salman will be seen in a cameo role in Riteish's new film Ved.

Genelia D'Souza

“Dearest Salman Bhau, there are nice people, there are the best kinda people and then there is you- better than the best - most gracious and most amazing…We Love You. Always indebted," wrote Genelia D'Souza in her birthday wish.

Ali Abbas Zafar

Here's what Salman Khan's Bharat, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar shared on his birthday:

Sophie Choudry

Sophie Choudry revealed Salman Khan was her first-ever crush.

Esha Deol

Esha Deol traveled back in time to reminisce her No Entry memories with the superstar.

On the work front, fans are eagerly waiting for the superstar’s upcoming releases Tiger 3 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

